Majestic Theater Announces Staff Changes

Jeffrey W. Gabel, Founding Executive Director of Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater announced today Matthew Moon has been promoted to Director of Patron Services, and Kim Laughman of Biglerville has joined the Majestic team as its new Administrative Services Assistant.

Moon joined the Majestic staff in the summer of 2012 as the Front of House Manager where he has supervised the theater's box office services and cash operations, as well as recruiting and managing dozens of volunteer ushers, part-time box office agents and concessionaires. Moon also employs his decades of experience as a union projectionist to operate and maintain the Majestic's complicated, digital projection systems in its two cinemas which have more 1,400 showings annually of first-run independent films. This spring Moon launched an environmental sustainability initiative in an effort to replacing single use plastic water and soda bottles with recyclable aluminum cans. By summer's end, the concession stands will transition to compostable napkins and paper straws. As administrative services assistant, Kim Laughman will be working closely with Gabel on artist contracts and services, website management, film distribution contracts, accounts payable, and office management. Laughman brings a wealth of professional theater management experience having worked for 15 years at RC Movies in Carlisle and Hanover as general manager, assistant manager and projectionist where she was responsible for hiring, training, and scheduling staff, as well as payroll, budgeting and special events. She has also worked as an office manager for a performing artist where she was responsible for contract negotiations, tour itineraries, travel arrangements, and bookkeeping.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural treasure for its campus and the community.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You