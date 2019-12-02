Lee Brice Will Perform At Hershey Theatre

Lee Brice is coming to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

With more than 12 million in Recording Industry Association of America certified sales, Lee Brice has achieved Gold and Platinum on every album and single released, with "A Woman Like You" reaching double Platinum status. Gold album certifications include Love Like Crazy, Hard2Love and I Don't Dance. Single certifications include "I Don't Dance" and "A Woman Like You," with "That Don't Sound Like You" reaching double Platinum.

With well over 2 billion spins on Pandora, Brice was inducted into the streaming service's "Billionaires Club" on June 8, 2018. The "Rumor" singer, who is now among the Top 25 most-streamed country artists of all time on Pandora, is only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive a Pandora Billionaire plaque and puts Brice in company with not only Urban, but legends including Johnny Cash and Fleetwood Mac.

Brice's new single "Rumor" is out now and follows "Boy," the debut song from his fourth studio album, Lee Brice.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.LeeBrice.com.





