Lebanon County Choral Society Seeks Singers and Youth Director

The Lebanon County Choral Society will be rehearsing this fall in preparation for their December 10 concert. Singers in ninth grade through adult are invited to join the adult chorus without audition.



“I am very excited to get started with rehearsals,” says artistic director Sean Hackett. “Our theme for this concert is ‘The Holy and the Ivy,’ and we will be exploring the bright and more subtle colors of the season, through both traditional carols and less familiar pieces.”

Rehearsals begin on Monday, September 11, at Hebron United Methodist Church, 451 E Walnut St, Lebanon, at 7:30 p.m. The group rehearses every Monday evening until the concert, and the first two rehearsals are “open” so that interested singers can try out the group without a commitment. Singers who wish to join the chorus are asked to pay $30 in dues for the season to help cover expenses.

The choral society’s youth chorus, formerly directed by Karen Umberger, is on hiatus this season while the board conducts a search for a new director following Umberger’s retirement. Experienced choral directors and music teachers are encouraged to apply.



For more information on either singing with the adult chorus or applying for the youth director position, contact the choral society at managementLCCS@gmail.com.