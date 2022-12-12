Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; at Fulton Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lindsay Bretz-Morgan - SHOWTUNE SUNDAY - The Belvedere Inn 22%

Jeff Coon - SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre 17%

Tori Guhl - 2022 YOUTH COMPANY SHOWCASE - Servant Stage Company 7%

The Unforgettable Big Band - HERSHEY AREA PLAYHOUSE PRESENTS: THE UNFORGETTABLE BIG BAND - Hershey Area Playhouse 7%

Carly Lafferty - JOLENE - Open stage 5%

Shannon Agnew - SIDEKICKED - Millbrook Playhouse 5%

Donovan Hoffer - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 4%

Rebecca Pieper - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Center for the Arts 4%

Chris Dailey - CHRIS DAILEY LIVE IN CONCERT - Community Theatre League 4%

Nala Yates - ALIEN8 - Dreamwrights 3%

Maggie Haynes - JOLENE - Open stage 3%

Isaiah Stoltzfus - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 2%

Corinna Sowers Adler - SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL - Yocum Institute for Arts Education 2%

Broadway at the Barn - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Alyssa Wray - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 2%

Brook Wood - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 2%

Jeannette Wehye - THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 2%

Raquel Richardson - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 2%

John Lloyd Young - CABARET - BCP New Hope, PA 1%

Kathryn Cook - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 1%

Madison Eppley - JOLENE - Open stage 1%

Jeanette Whyea - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 1%

Dixie Surewood - BROADWAY OR BUST - Blue Moon 1%

Ryan Doncsecz - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Center for the Arts 1%

April Mae Davis - ON THE NAUGHTY LIST - Prima Theatre 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristin Pontz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%

Kristin Pontz - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Alex Perez - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Brandon Cameron - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

Bryan-Keyth Wilson - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 4%

Andrew Stewart - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 3%

Kristin Petrou - THE WEDDING SINGER - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Katie Conklin - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 3%

Wally Calderon - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 3%

Marc Robin - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 3%

Solise Alisa White - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 3%

Cody Smith - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

Sara Flynn - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 3%

Lexi Fazzolari - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Kristen Pontz - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Deirdre and Gabe Casey - SPRING AWAKENING - Dreamwrights 2%

Rebecca Gentry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 2%

Maggie Anderson - MATILDA - Gretna Theatre 2%

Megan McClain - REEFER MADNESS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Wally Calderon - ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage Company 2%

Kerry Lambert - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Sarah Logsdon - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Alejandra Santos - THE COLOR PURPLE - Civic Theater 2%

Shannon Agnew - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Dierdre and Gabriel Casey - WEST SIDE STORY - DreamWrights 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stacey Burdick / Lisa Harris / Kate Willman - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 16%

Travis M. Grant - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 8%

Rebecca Bauer - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 6%

YharNahKeeShah *Ya-Ya* Smith - FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN'T ENUFF - Fulton Theatre 5%

Stacey Burdick & Kate Willman - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Christopher Quigley - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Paul Foltz - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Jacquee Johnson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Sarah Kendrick Watson - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 3%

Isabelle Masquelier - SPRING AWAKENING - DreamWrights 3%

Hong Tran-Speros - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

John White - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Courtney Cauthon - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 2%

Terrell Jenkins - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Jacquee Johnson - CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Teal Knight - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Paul Foltz - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Stephanie Diane Parks - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Tara Deljanovan - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Community Theatre League 2%

Terri Dorshimer and Mandi L. Hurley - REEFER MADNESS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Lio Feeney - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata performing arts center 1%

Stephanie Diane Parks - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Bottari & Case - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 1%

Elizabeth Majewski - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Tara Deljanovan - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 1%



Best Dance Production

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theater 54%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 22%

CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 12%

FOOT LOOSE - Totem Pole Playhouse 10%

DAMES AT SEA - Bucks County Playhouse 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Ditzler - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

Marc Robin - SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 8%

Wally Calderon - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 7%

Winnona Piazza - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

William Sanders - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 4%

Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 4%

Alex Perez - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Ashley Byerts - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 3%

Luke Reed - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

Shannon Agnew - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

René Staub - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont theater 2%

Edward Fernandez - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Andrea Unger - SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights 2%

Matthew Hydzik - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 2%

Jasmine Ammons Bucher - THE WEDDING SINGER - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Gabe and Deirdre Casey - SPRING AWAKENING - DreamWrights 2%

Seth Sponhouse - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 2%

John DiFerdinando - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Eric Mansilla - ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Chaz Wolcott - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhose 2%

Rosemary Bucher - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Christopher Quigley - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Philip Vonada - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Community Theatre League 2%

Eric S. Mansilla - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 2%

Rebecca Gentry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Edward R. Fernandez - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 25%

Marc Robin - SWEAT - Fulton 10%

Reji Woods - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 7%

Bryan-Keyth Wilson - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 7%

Tara Deljanovan - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 5%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 3%

Edward R. Fernandez - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Ashley Shade Byerts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 3%

Jack Hartman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Vicki Schneider - WOMEN AND ONE ACTS - TAFE 3%

Jeff Luttermoser - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Lawrence Lesher - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Stephen Hensel - THE LION IN WINTER - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Randall Frizado - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Gretna Theatre 2%

Dave Olmsted - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Amanda Coffin - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Quinton Laughman - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

Edward R Fernandez - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Ashley Shade Byerts - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Mandi L Hurley - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Maria Enriquez - AGNES OF GOD - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Jack Hartman - THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Jay Schmuck - THE 39 STEPS - Dreamwrights 1%

Chris Koslosky - NOW AND THEN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Amanda Nowell - CHARLOTTE’S WEBB - Dreamwrights 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 14%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 6%

NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 5%

SWEAT - Fulton Theatre 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 3%

RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Fulton Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont Theatre 2%

DAVID - Sight & Sound Theatres 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 2%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton 2%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 2%

DESCENDANTS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 1%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

Tim Moser - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 6%

Colin Riebel - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 6%

Phill Haney - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 4%

Tim Moser - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

Tristian Stasiulis - PUFFS - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Paul Black - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 3%

Caleb Stroman - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Matthew Mitra - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrsiburg 3%

Miguel Santiago - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Jason Spichler - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage 3%

Russell Thompson - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Judi Miller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont 2%

Caleb Stroman - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

CATS - Susquehanna 2%

Corey Eslinger - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Tim Moser - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 2%

Judi Miller - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Caleb Stroman - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Corey Eslinger - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Jim Shomo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Shannon Seip - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 2%

Stephen Hensel - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

A. Scott Williams - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 24%

Scott Williams - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 7%

Nate Petley - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Ben McNaboe - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton Theatre 5%

Mitchell Sensenig - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 5%

Ryan Edward Wise - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Caleb Heckman - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

Michelle DiBona Trefren - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 4%

A. Scott Williams - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Cameron Kinnear - CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Sharon Boyer - CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Mo Ortbal - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Ben McNaboe - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - The Fulton Theatre 3%

Ryan Dean Schoening - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 3%

Amy Rau - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 3%

Mitchell Sensenig - ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Tyler Hoover - ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage 2%

Benjamin McCormack - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Lindy Mack - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 2%

Julie Eurillo - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Ben McNaboe - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 2%

Erin Toscani & Barb Newberry - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Andy Roberts - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Servant Stage Company 1%

Jimmy Damore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Scott Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gretna Theatre 1%



Best Musical

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 21%

NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 6%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 3%

ADDAMS FAMILY - creative Pursuits 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Fulton Theatre 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 3%

CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont 2%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Totem Pole Playhouse 2%

AVENUE Q - Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts 2%

ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights 2%

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Fulton 1%

MAMMA MIA - The Belmont 1%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gretna Playhouse Theater 1%

CABARET - Susquehanna Stage 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 34%

CHILDREN OF THE EMPIRE - Fulton Theatre 12%

ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage Company 10%

SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 8%

ALIEN8 - Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts 7%

SIDEKICKED - Millbrook Playhouse 7%

PRODIGAL - A MUSICAL ALLEGORY - Servant Stage 7%

HIMBOS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 5%

VERMILLION SUNSET - HACC Theatre 4%

WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - Off the WALL 4%

SOON - Prima Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jordon Ross Weinhold - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 22%

Scott Sealover - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Randy Jeter - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 4%

Will Lentz - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 4%

Zoe Constantinides - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Beth Darowish - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Darren Cementina - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Paige Gualandi - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Ovation Playhouse NEPA 2%

Lindy Keefe - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Colin Mash - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 2%

Charlotte Caples - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrusburg 2%

Patrick Mertz - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 1%

Hadley Qualls - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 1%

Nolen Petrosky - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Popovsky Perfoming Arts Center 1%

Hanley Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 1%

Ava Giorgione - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Andrew Mark Schaffer - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 1%

Aubyn Johnson - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 1%

Kelly Kantner - DOGFIGHT - Genesis 1%

Reji Woods - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 1%

Amy Jo Brixius - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 1%

Andrew Zahn - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 1%

Stephane Duret - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton theater 1%

Jonathan Moussette - JERSEY BOYS - Fulton Theatre 1%

Cameryn Deibler - FUN HOME - Milburn Stone 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 32%

Zach Haines - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Kristie Ohlinger - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Callaghan Petrosky - OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 5%

Andrew Dixon - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Davon Williams - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 3%

Joel Ashur - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Randall Frizado - SWEAT - Fulton Theatre 2%

A.J. Rhoads - MURDER ON WEST MOON STREET - Little Theater of Mechanicsburg 2%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 1%

Rachel Faust - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Brian Silva - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Ryan Dean Schoening - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Tatiana Dalton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont 1%

Amy Straub - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%

Hannah Kuhn - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

Alice Kelly Bahlke - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Daryl Perkins Jr - THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Brad Heffner - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%

Hadley Qualls - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Trystin Bailey - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Raquel Richardson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Michael Griesemer - CLUE - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Maya Burdick - CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Timothy J. Cox - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 1%



Best Play

AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 36%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 11%

OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 5%

CHANGING CHANNELS - Fulton 4%

THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 3%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 2%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 2%

MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Dreamwrights 2%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 2%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Little Theater of Mechanicsburg 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Theatre League 1%

THE LION IN WINTER - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Oyster Mill Playhouse 1%

HARVEY - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Gretna Theatre 1%

OLEANNA - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

IN A GROVE - Pittsburgh Opera 52%

TREEMONISHA (JOPLIN) - West Shore Symphony Orchestra 48%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 16%

Glen Brodersen - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 6%

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Glen Brodersen - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

Travis Daniel Williams - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

William Mohney - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 4%

Karen Ruch - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 3%

Benjamin Miller - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 3%

Reji Woods, Jeremy Patterson, Gary McCrady - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Gerry Gold - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 3%

Jessica Dey and Inge Storey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

Robert Kodachrome and Chris McCleary - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

René Staub - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont Theater 3%

Gary McCardy - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage 2%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton theatre 2%

Joel Persing - NOW AND THEN - The Belmont 2%

Valeriya Nedviga - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Ashley Shade Byerts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Gerry Gold - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 2%

Heidi Swartz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Facetime Theatre 2%

Andrue Morgan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Jordan Janota - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Rick Sheffe & Prof. Matt Kiser - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 2%

Jeremy Slagle - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Open Stage 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grant Patrick and Nate Petley - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 25%

Shaun Ressler - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 10%

Josh Allamon - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 5%

Josh Allamon - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 5%

Miguel Santiago - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 5%

Asher Johnson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 5%

Jonathan Shuey - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 5%

CJ Raymond - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 5%

Emily Dellinger - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Brandon Miller/Scott Templin - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 3%

Grant Patrick - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Brandon Miller/Scott Templin - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont 3%

Bobby Zaccano - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Matt Hinton - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 3%

Amanda Coffin - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Nate Oakley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Dave Unger - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

Nate Oakley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Matt Hinton - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Grant Patrick - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Don Otto - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Shannon Knapp - WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - off the WALL 1%

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Joe Ickowski - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Open Stage 1%

Josh Allamon / Nia Benn - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Stacia Renell Smith - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Michael Ronca - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Facetime Theatre 6%

Max Stiner - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Tyler Rock - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

Brian Viera - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Justin Fields - THE COLOR PURPLE - Civic Theater 2%

Corey Landis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Adeleke Goring - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Kylie Jo Smith - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 2%

Nolen Petrosky - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 2%

Carly Geiter - SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 2%

Alexandra Shephard - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Zachary Spafford - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Ricky negron - SPONGEBOB - Civic theatre 1%

Abby Simon - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Community Theatre League 1%

Jess Teter - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 1%

Abby Dupler - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 1%

Alison Whipple - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Dan Deal - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 1%

Samantha Roche - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 1%

Matt Robinson - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Jasmine Ammons Bucher - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 1%

McKenna Spangler - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Kelly Kantner - LITTLE MERMAID - Genesis 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Preston H. Schreffler - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 13%

Michael Roman - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Daphnee McMaster - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 6%

Westley Smith - CHARLOTTE’S WEBB - Dreamwrights 4%

Christian Wolf - OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 4%

Dixie Smith - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Lawrence Lesher - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Maya Burdick - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Dorian Fomby - FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN'T ENUFF - Fulton Theatre 3%

Richard Bradbury - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Kené Chelo Ortiz - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Dorian Fomby - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Timothy Riggs - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Solise Alisa White - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 2%

Marisa Hoover (as Annie the Stage Manager) - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Laila Keadan - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Catherine Tyson-Osif - THE ODD COUPLE - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Natalie Beckman - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Catie Mo - HARVEY - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Jonathan Dinkle - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Joseph M. Kemprowski (as multiple characters) - PUFFS - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Glenn Wilson - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%

Lydia Alkinburgh - AGNES OF GOD - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Isaiah Stoltzfus - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

