Kick Off The Season With The Annual Hershey Symphony Holiday Spectacular Next Month

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra invites you to be a part of an annual holiday tradition with the Holiday Spectacular, December 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre. Under the direction of Maestro Gregory Woodbridge, the orchestra will perform exciting new arrangements of beloved holiday classics and old favorites guaranteed to put you in the spirit of the season.

Musical selections include "Music from The Polar Express", Mannheim Steamrollers' "Stille Nacht," Leroy Anderson's "Christmas Festival Overture" and "Sleigh Ride," "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers," a "Channukah Overture," and many more. Guests will also be treated to a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Concert goers are invited to participate in the annual Hershey Symphony holiday food and gift drive by bringing non-perishable food products, new, unwrapped toys, and new kids' coats to be distributed to disadvantaged area children and adults.



Reserved seat tickets are $20-$29 and are available on the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website (hersheysymphony.org). A $2 per ticket processing fee applies. Advance tickets are highly recommended.

Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks inside The Hershey Theatre for these performances.