Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Victor And Kelly Legarreta of AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Ludwig's fast-paced adaptation of a classic mystery

Jan. 18, 2023  

Interview: Victor And Kelly Legarreta of AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Agatha Christie's mysteries have truly stood the test of time. Not only do readers still enjoy the novels, but many of them have been adapted for the stage and the screen. Playwright Ken Ludwig's adaptation Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express has been hailed as fast-paced, intelligent, and humorous, while upholding the glamour and suspense of the original story. The story features Christie's famed detective Hercule Poirot, who gets caught up in a murder investigation on a train headed toward London. Mystery fans can see Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre January 20-February 18. The cast includes Victor and Kelly Legarreta, who are not only castmates, but spouses. They took a few moments from their rehearsal schedule to share their experience with this delightful mystery.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourselves. Where are you from? How did you get into acting?

Victor: I grew up on Long Island in New York and my first show was in ninth grade. It was West Side Story. My cousin Joe was my idol, so I decided I would audition for the show that he was auditioning for, and I've done theater ever since.

Kelly: I am originally from Miami Florida, and I have been doing theater since I was in elementary school. I went to the University of Miami's theater conservatory and have a BFA in theater. I feel extremely lucky to have been acting for almost my entire life! Fun fact: I'm also a Canine/Equine Massage Therapist. I grew up with horses and training dogs. To be able to do the two things I ALWAYS wanted to do when I grew up-work with animals and perform on stage (AND get to do it with the love of my life?!?)-well, I couldn't ask for anything more. Grateful is an understatement.

BWW: How did you meet?

Victor: We met on Sanibel Island in Florida. She was doing Barefoot in the Park, and I was doing a review called Sanibel Night Fever. One night, we were both in the same restaurant, and a woman who ushered for both theaters was there. She was, shall we say, tipsy, and she decided that she would try to play matchmaker and introduce us. Not wanting that woman to be our first point of contact, Kelly approached me and introduced herself. Five months later I asked her to marry me.

Kelly: Victor told the story. I was actually on my way to New York. Then I got a year theater contract on Sanibel Island, and the stars aligned. I'm the luckiest girl in the world!

BWW: Have you been on stage together before? What is it like performing together?

Victor: We have done numerous shows together, and it's a joy getting to share the stage with my best friend. She has such a gift, and getting to see audiences react to her is pure happiness to me.

Kelly: I said it before, but I really mean it-I'm the luckiest girl in the world. It is such a gift to have been married for 20 years and to be able to have done so many shows together. We have a great rapport, and we are always in sync. He's my best friend on and off stage!

BWW: Agatha Christie is, of course, well-known for her murder mysteries. What do you like most about this particular story?

Victor: One of the things I enjoy about this Agatha Christie story is how many possible suspects could have done it. It keeps the audience, and me, guessing so much.

Kelly: Murder on the Orient Express is a mystery with a masterful twist infused with a myriad of exotic characters. It is an emotional story with incredibly high stakes for all involved!

BWW: Without giving away too much of the story, tell us a little about your characters.

Victor: "I'm Hercule Poirot...I am a Detective."

Kelly: I play the Russian Princess Dragomiroff. She's on the train with an assistant, and they are traveling to Paris.

BWW: Murder on the Orient Express was first published as a book in 1934. The play was first performed in 2017. Clearly Agatha Christie's stories have amazing staying power. In your opinion, what is it about Agatha Christie's mysteries that still appeals to us so many years after their first publication?

Kelly: It's a classic story, and the adaptation by Ken Ludwig adds a touch of humor and wit. It brings a bit of deliciousness to the intense storyline!

BWW: What has been the biggest challenge for you in preparing for this performance?

Victor: My challenge thus far in the rehearsal process is the sheer amount of lines Poirot has. The second act might as well be one giant monologue.

Kelly: Learning to do a Russian accent! I love accents but have never had the chance to do Russian on stage! Also, on a heartfelt note, our theater family recently lost a dear friend suddenly. And in the last show that I was privileged to do with him, he was Russian. Rob was gregarious and had a booming voice and personality, and we all loved him dearly. So, when I'm having trouble with the accent, I just think of him. I'm happy to have a piece of him with me on stage.

BWW: What do you think audiences will love most about this production of Murder on the Orient Express?

Victor: I feel like this is something outside of the box for Dutch Apple and is something that might bring in an audience base that has been waiting for this kind of entertainment!

Kelly: ALL of it. The characters are juicy, the costumes are gorgeous, the set is visually stunning, and the story is a classic!

BWW: Are you personally a fan of mysteries? If so, do you have a favorite mystery author, play, or TV show?

Victor: The series Black Mirror kept me on my toes and wanting more.

Kelly: I do like mysteries! I don't watch a whole lot of TV because we keep pretty busy, but I love suspense shows. We were big fans of 24 if that counts! Lol

BWW: Is there anything else you'd like our readers to know?

Victor: This cast is the most amazing bunch of actors, and it's an absolute joy to share the stage with them. I also think Kelly is kind of cute but shhhhhh don't tell her.

Join Victor, Kelly, and the rest of the cast and crew to solve the mystery of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express at Dutch Apple. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219652®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdutchapple.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Sankofa African American Theatre Company Presents V.O.T.E. CHRONICLES II: Stories From Har Photo
Sankofa African American Theatre Company Presents V.O.T.E. CHRONICLES II: Stories From Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward
Sankofa African American Theatre Company, a professional theatre company in Harrisburg, in partnership with Gamut Theatre Group, will bring their Winter Partnership Production of Voices of The Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward,  written and directed by Sankofa Executive Artistic Director, Sharia Benn.
Gettysburg Community Theatres Winter Theatre Arts Classes Begin Photo
Gettysburg Community Theatre's Winter Theatre Arts Classes Begin
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street is now in it’s 15th Season of volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities year-round for all ages and abilities with 12 productions a year plus classes, improv, and musical cabarets. 
Review: VERDICT at Oyster Mill Playhouse Photo
Review: VERDICT at Oyster Mill Playhouse
This is a moving story of love, choices, and pain. Right and wrong are sometimes not so black and white. Many times people are blind to the effect their choices in life have on others. I highly recommend seeing this classic while showing at Oyster Mill Playhouse this month.
Review: FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS at The Belmont Theatre Photo
Review: FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS at The Belmont Theatre
What did our critic think of FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS at The Belmont Theatre?

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew thro... (read more about this author)


Review: VERDICT at Oyster Mill PlayhouseReview: VERDICT at Oyster Mill Playhouse
January 15, 2023

This is a moving story of love, choices, and pain. Right and wrong are sometimes not so black and white. Many times people are blind to the effect their choices in life have on others. I highly recommend seeing this classic while showing at Oyster Mill Playhouse this month.
Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Gettysburg Community TheatreReview: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Gettysburg Community Theatre
January 4, 2023

Audiences do not want to miss out on Songs for a New World at Gettysburg Community Theatre. Each element of this production comes together to create a truly moving experience. This challenging, beautiful, emotional, and inspiring musical takes the stage January 6-8, with opportunities to view it streaming on demand Saturday, January 14th.
Review: A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL at Players On High At The Carlisle TheatreReview: A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL at Players On High At The Carlisle Theatre
December 11, 2022

Carlisle Theatre presents a creative and engaging version of A Christmas Carol. This production of A Steampunk Christmas Carol at Carlisle Theatre is fast-paced, high-energy, emotional, and filled with joy and hope. It is a performance you do not want to miss this holiday season.
Review: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at DreamWrights Center for Community ArtsReview: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts
December 10, 2022

Peter and the Starcatcher is a show full of imagination and magic. The cast and crew at DreamWrights present a lively and passionate production.
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Open StageReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Open Stage
December 4, 2022

There is not a single weak link in this production. The entire cast and production team of Open Stage’s A Christmas Carol deserve a standing ovation for this performance. Get your tickets before it sells out.
share