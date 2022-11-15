Interview: Matt Michael of ELF THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

In 2003, Elf won over audiences at movie theatres across the nation. Featuring a super-star cast including Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, Bob Newhart as Papa Elf, the late James Caan as Buddy's human father Walter Hobbs, and other notable names, Elf received great critical acclaim and has found its place among some of the most beloved Christmas stories. In 2010, Elf: The Musical, with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan, opened on Broadway. While the musical contains some significant differences from the movie, the musical has also delighted audiences and has appeared on stages across the country every Christmas season. This holiday season audiences can catch Elf: The Musical at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre with an extended schedule through January 8th. Dutch Apple's Buddy the Elf, Matthew Michael, took some time out from a busy rehearsal schedule to chat with us about his experiences.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself and how you got into acting.

Michael: I was a bartender for a very long time. One day, one of my regulars asked me what I wanted to do with my life. I told him that other people had mentioned that I should try acting. He told me to hold on a minute. He made a call, and came back to tell me that he got me into a local performance of Cats. I remember we had a sold-out performance with a standing ovation, and I felt this huge rush. And that's when I knew that acting was what I wanted to do with my life. I haven't stopped since.

BWW: If you had to pick one, which role has been your favorite to date and why?

Michael: I did Rock of Ages at Dutch Apple earlier this year. It was a dream of mine to perform with this company. I had also auditioned for the role of Lonnie several times, so to finally get to play that dream role with Dutch Apple was just so amazing. It was definitely a highlight.

BWW: What do you love most about playing Buddy the Elf?

Michael: Taking on a role that people know so well is scary and challenging. I wanted to put my own kind of flare to it, but there are some things you just can't play around with too much because people expect a certain thing from the role. It's been fun to just be a big goofball and be silly and have fun.

BWW: Are you a fan of the movie version of Elf?

Michael: I am definitely a fan of the movie. I love Will Ferrell. From his movies to his appearances on SNL-he just has so much talent. There are so many other great actors in Elf as well; it's just an inspiring movie.

BWW: For those who have never seen the stage adaptation, talk to us a little about the differences from the film.

Michael: The musical has more of a family feel to it. There are also a lot of ensemble moments in this show, which is really fun because we all get to be on stage together. I'd also say there are more high-jinx in the musical-it's bigger and more high energy.

BWW: What is your favorite song to sing in the show and what is your favorite song overall in the show?

Michael: My favorite number to sing in the show is "Sparklejollytwinklejingley". Buddy interacts with everyone in the entire show, and during that song I get to sing with the whole cast. My favorite songs in the show to listen to are the ones that the Michael character sings. The actors who play that role are so talented, and it's been really cool watching them grown and settle into that character.

BWW: In your opinion, what is it about Buddy the Elf's story that is so inspiring to audiences?

Michael: Buddy always wants to feel like he belongs somewhere. I think we all want to feel that way-appreciated and loved. It's something we can all related to and resonate with.

BWW: Just for fun, if Santa asked you what you want for Christmas, what would you say?

Michael: A Red-Rider BB Gun. Just kidding! I think I would tell him that I want to keep doing what I'm doing for the rest of my life because I just love my job.

Tickets are going fast for this holiday favorite, but some additional show times have been added, so visit www.dutchapple.com to get your tickets before it's too late!