Interview: Matt Michael of ELF THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Tickets are going fast!
In 2003, Elf won over audiences at movie theatres across the nation. Featuring a super-star cast including Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, Bob Newhart as Papa Elf, the late James Caan as Buddy's human father Walter Hobbs, and other notable names, Elf received great critical acclaim and has found its place among some of the most beloved Christmas stories. In 2010, Elf: The Musical, with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan, opened on Broadway. While the musical contains some significant differences from the movie, the musical has also delighted audiences and has appeared on stages across the country every Christmas season. This holiday season audiences can catch Elf: The Musical at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre with an extended schedule through January 8th. Dutch Apple's Buddy the Elf, Matthew Michael, took some time out from a busy rehearsal schedule to chat with us about his experiences.
BWW: Tell us a little about yourself and how you got into acting.
Michael: I was a bartender for a very long time. One day, one of my regulars asked me what I wanted to do with my life. I told him that other people had mentioned that I should try acting. He told me to hold on a minute. He made a call, and came back to tell me that he got me into a local performance of Cats. I remember we had a sold-out performance with a standing ovation, and I felt this huge rush. And that's when I knew that acting was what I wanted to do with my life. I haven't stopped since.
BWW: If you had to pick one, which role has been your favorite to date and why?
Michael: I did Rock of Ages at Dutch Apple earlier this year. It was a dream of mine to perform with this company. I had also auditioned for the role of Lonnie several times, so to finally get to play that dream role with Dutch Apple was just so amazing. It was definitely a highlight.
BWW: What do you love most about playing Buddy the Elf?
Michael: Taking on a role that people know so well is scary and challenging. I wanted to put my own kind of flare to it, but there are some things you just can't play around with too much because people expect a certain thing from the role. It's been fun to just be a big goofball and be silly and have fun.
BWW: Are you a fan of the movie version of Elf?
Michael: I am definitely a fan of the movie. I love Will Ferrell. From his movies to his appearances on SNL-he just has so much talent. There are so many other great actors in Elf as well; it's just an inspiring movie.
BWW: For those who have never seen the stage adaptation, talk to us a little about the differences from the film.
Michael: The musical has more of a family feel to it. There are also a lot of ensemble moments in this show, which is really fun because we all get to be on stage together. I'd also say there are more high-jinx in the musical-it's bigger and more high energy.
BWW: What is your favorite song to sing in the show and what is your favorite song overall in the show?
Michael: My favorite number to sing in the show is "Sparklejollytwinklejingley". Buddy interacts with everyone in the entire show, and during that song I get to sing with the whole cast. My favorite songs in the show to listen to are the ones that the Michael character sings. The actors who play that role are so talented, and it's been really cool watching them grown and settle into that character.
BWW: In your opinion, what is it about Buddy the Elf's story that is so inspiring to audiences?
Michael: Buddy always wants to feel like he belongs somewhere. I think we all want to feel that way-appreciated and loved. It's something we can all related to and resonate with.
BWW: Just for fun, if Santa asked you what you want for Christmas, what would you say?
Michael: A Red-Rider BB Gun. Just kidding! I think I would tell him that I want to keep doing what I'm doing for the rest of my life because I just love my job.
Tickets are going fast for this holiday favorite, but some additional show times have been added, so visit www.dutchapple.com to get your tickets before it's too late!
From This Author - Andrea Stephenson
Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew thro... (read more about this author)
November 12, 2022
This production of Godspell is emotional and heartfelt. The sold-out opening night audience was brought to its feet in a well-deserved standing ovation.
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Theatre Harrisburg
November 6, 2022
With the right cast and production team, Joseph can be a big, bright, beautiful and engaging show. Theatre Harrisburg definitely delivers with their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Every element of the production comes together to create a joyful theatre experience that audiences of all ages can enjoy.
Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT at Oyster Mill Playhouse
November 5, 2022
The Laramie Project tells a story that is as important today as it was in the aftermath of the events on which it focuses. It is a story that reminds us of how far we still have to go in our striving for justice and equality. The cast and crew at Oyster Mill Playhouse bring this story to life in a way that speaks to the heart and soul.
Interview: Benjamin Krumreig of INNOCENT MERRIMENT; OR AN EVENING WITH GILBERT AND SULLIVAN! at Gamut Theatre
November 3, 2022
For the first time, Gamut Theatre is presenting a musical revue for audiences to enjoy this fall. Innocent Merriment; or, An Evening with Gilbert and Sullivan!, will explore not only their musical prowess, but also their comedic flair, highlighting many of their well-known shows as well as some that may be new to audiences.
Review: THE 39 STEPS at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts
October 28, 2022
Director Jay Schmuck’s staging of this production of The 39 Steps is highly creative. The dialogue is lively and the physical comedy is mesmerizing and hilarious. The cast and crew have put together an immensely entertaining evening, so get your tickets quickly.