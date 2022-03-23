IN LOVE AND WARCRAFT Comes to The Players Club Of Swarthmore

In the world of multiplayer online gaming, Evie is Princess Azareth. She's powerful, and in control, and a leader. Offline, her roommate thinks she ought to get out of her shell, maybe even get a love life. This is In Love and Warcraft, a delightful new comedy from Madhuri Shekar, opening Apr 8 on Second Stage at The Players Club of Swarthmore. The show is directed by Sean McDermott of Wayne; the cast includes Emma Barrera of Media, Aliyah Batot of Philadelphia, Susan Bolt of Lansdowne, Matthew Carter of Philadelphia, Jeff Katz of Merion Station, Ceilidh Merk of Merchantville, NJ, Russell Weidenmiller of Folcroft, and Lauren Young of Broomall.

In Love and Warcraft plays Friday through Sunday Apr 8, 9 & 10, and Thursday through Saturday Apr 14, 15 & 16. Curtain time is 8:00 except 7:30 on Thursday and 2 pm on Sunday. Admission is $10 at the door; advance tickets can be purchased at www.pcstheater.org.

The Players Club of Swarthmore is located at 614 Fairview Road in Swarthmore. The Second Stage black box theater is up a flight of stairs.