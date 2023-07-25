I'LL FLY AWAY Comes to Servant Stage in August

Performances run August 12-13, at Lancaster County Christian School, 2390 New Holland Pike, Lancaster.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

 Beloved songs and musical flair will be front and center in Servant Stage’s newest show, I’ll Fly Away. It’s a fun and feel-good tribute to folk, bluegrass, old-time gospel music and more, currently performing at various parks and venues across Lancaster County, and culminating in a weekend of performances, August 12-13, at Lancaster County Christian School, 2390 New Holland Pike, Lancaster.

“This show has a lot of music that most people will find familiar!” says show creator and music arranger, Tyler Hoover. “There’s something for everyone! Old bluegrass tunes, new bluegrass tunes, amazing vocalists, funny one-liners and so much more!” Songs include bluegrass standards “Foggy Mountain Breakdown,” “Rocky Top,” “Ballad of Jed Clampett,” and “Dueling Banjos,” classic folk songs such as “Shenandoah,” “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” “Wayfaring Stranger,” and many more beloved hymns and gospel favorites including “Amazing Grace,” “He Leadeth Me,” and “I’ll Fly Away.”

The show features a bluegrass folk band (including 2011 New England Fiddle Contest Champion, Liz Kershenbaum) and stunning vocalists directed by Jeff Bender and music director Scott Williams. The cast includes Mick Allen (guitar), Connor Ray Cagle (guitar), Cassidy Ingram (featured vocalist), Liz Kershenbaum (fiddle and mandolin), Avery Klees (banjo), Hannah Messerschmidt (fiddle), Eliza Moran (vocals), Geoffery Morgan (featured vocalist), Ella Murray (featured vocalist), Ryan Musante (upright bass), Will Noll (guitar), Brady Norgaard (upright bass), Briana VanVleet (featured vocalist), Jessie Waters (featured vocalist), Lance Yunkin (banjo), and Sarah Ziegler (fiddle).

I’ll Fly Away will be presented at Lititz Springs Park on Sunday, August 6th at 3pm & 7pm (or in case of rain at Warwick High School) and at Lancaster County Christian School on Saturday, August 12th at 11am, 3pm & 7pm, and Sunday, August 13th at 3pm. All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage’s mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community. To reserve tickets, find out more info, or see a full schedule of performances, please visit ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.

Servant Stage is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to 50,000 audience members each year. Other upcoming shows include the Broadway musical Big Fish performing at Warwick High School in Lititz, September 8-24 and Jingle Bell Jukebox a holiday revue show of popular Christmas hits, touring across Lancaster County from November 10-December 17.




