Hershey Theatre Undergoes Major Renovation with New Seats and Modern Upgrades

The historic Hershey Theatre is in the midst of a significant renovation, with a slate of upgrades set to modernize the beloved 1933 venue while preserving its classic charm.

The project, expected to be completed by mid- to late March 2026, includes new seating, state-of-the-art electrical updates, and the installation of air conditioning for the first time in the theatre’s history.

All of the theatre's seats have been removed to make way for 1,904 brand-new seats, enhancing comfort and visibility for future audiences. Behind the scenes, every electrical outlet and wire is being replaced, ensuring that the venue’s infrastructure meets modern performance standards.

One of the most notable upgrades is a new HVAC system, which will bring climate control—including long-awaited air conditioning—to the space. In addition, new carpets featuring the original 1933 pattern are being installed, maintaining the venue’s historic aesthetic.

According to theatre officials, the renovation is on schedule and progressing smoothly. The Hershey Theatre remains a cherished cultural landmark in Central Pennsylvania, and these updates will help ensure it continues to serve audiences for generations to come.

