Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater is Closed Through August 31

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater has announced all public events at the theater are canceled through August 31.

Additionally, the Majestic Theater facility remains closed to the public until further notice. This action is taken as a result of the ongoing stay-at-home order, business closures and disease control measures mandated by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to combat the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus. When possible, some canceled live events will be rescheduled.

"It is with a heavy heart that we make this announcement because I know everyone is itching to get back to a more normal life, especially enjoying downtown Gettysburg's rich entertainment, dining, and social scene," lamented Jeffrey Gabel, the theater's executive director.

"It's still not safe to gather in large crowds in confined spaces. We will keep you apprised of our upcoming fall shows on our website at www.gettysburgmajestic.edu. In the meantime, our marquee message says it all: Be Safe. Be Kind. Be Hopeful."

Canceled events include the annual Wednesday night Summer Classic Movie series and The Vault Theater Company's production of "Grease" (June 13-14). Majestic Theater staff are working to reschedule postponed performances by international guitar virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel, (July 19), Pittsburgh Steeler Super Bowl legend Rocky Bleier (July 31), and master mimic Rich Little (Aug. 14).

A previously postponed performance by singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot is now scheduled for Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. Pennsylvania Theatrical Arts' production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is rescheduled to Oct. 17-18.

Ticketholders for "Grease" will be refunded. Patrons who paid by credit card will have their transactions refunded back to their card. Patrons who paid with cash or check will be reimbursed by check. Please allow up to two weeks for these processes to be completed. Tickets for Gordon Lightfoot and "Beauty and the Beast" will be honored on the new performance dates. Tickets for all other pre-purchased events will be honored when the event is rescheduled. Refunds are available upon request contacting the Majestic Theater Box Office at boxofficeinfo@gettysburg.edu. The Box Office remains closed until further notice.





