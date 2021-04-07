Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gamut Theatre Presents 2 BY STRINDBERG: THE STRONGER & THE OUTCAST

The Outcast features Ross Carmichael and Lyeneal Griffin and is directed by Clark Nicholson

Apr. 7, 2021  

Gamut Theatre has announced they are reopening for in-person productions and activities with our Health & Safety Protocols in place. 2 by Strindberg opens Friday, March 9, 2021 and tickets are on sale now.

"As we enter this 4th Wave of the pandemic and the presence of highly contagious variants, we remain vigilant in doing everything in our power to combat the spread of COVID-19. The safety of our staff, students, volunteers, and patrons has been at the forefront of our planning throughout the pandemic. Having our actors and Front of House staff vaccinated, doubled with Gamut's vigorous Health & Safety Protocols, gives us the confidence to open our doors again in a limited capacity."

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at GamutTheatre.org.

Recognizing that the pandemic has affected people in different ways financially, Gamut is allowing patrons to choose a ticket price that is most comfortable for their budget: $30 (suggested) or discounted levels of $20 or $10 each. No tickets will be sold at the door. Please consult Gamut's Health & Safety Protocols before purchasing a ticket.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit gamuttheatre.org or call the box office at (717) 238-4111. For more information on Gamut's reopening and health and safety protocols, visit GamutTheatre.org/protocol.

2 By Strindberg - The Stronger & The Outcast by August Strindberg runs April 9 - 24, 2021, in-person at Gamut Theatre. The Stronger features Abby Carroll and Erin Shellenberger trading roles every other performance, with one character having all of the spoken dialogue. The two versions of The Stronger are directed independently by Francesca Amendolia and Kim Greenawalt. The Outcast features Ross Carmichael and Lyeneal Griffin and is directed by Clark Nicholson. All four actors are full-time members of Gamut Theatre's Core Company. Performances run March 9-24 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.


