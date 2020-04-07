Gamut Theatre Group Suspends Public Activity Through September 1

In support of efforts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,

Gamut Theatre, a professional regional theatre located in downtown Harrisburg,

PA announced today that it is canceling all public programming through at least

September 1, 2020.

On March 12, Gamut canceled all public programming through April 30, which

included the closing weekend of its spring Mainstage production of Henrik Ibsen's

An Enemy of the People and its Young Acting Company production of Cinderella,

featuring 50 students ages 6 - 18 years old.

Gamut's latest decision terminates many of the theatre's most popular annual

programs, including Free Shakespeare in the Park, Gamut Theatre Summer

Academy, and Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre summer show.

"No one knows for certain when COVID-19 will reach its apex and how long it will

take to come down off of that," said Melissa Nicholson, Co-Founder/Executive

Director. "But I think we can all agree that it will be a significant amount of time

before we can safely put 50 students from a five-county area together onstage,

backstage, and in classrooms. Likewise, hosting 150-200 patrons at a time in one

building is not going to be prudent anytime soon. Gamut is not willing to take that

gamble."

Nicholson and her husband, Clark (Co-Founder/Artistic Director,) studied manyscientific models and watched closely what was happening in other countries, likeChina, particularly in regards to reopening entertainment venues.

"Until a vaccine is developed, there's going to be additional waves of this virus,which will make us reexamine what it means to put actors together onstage, andhow we will congregate the audience in a safe way," said Clark. "It's going to be aslow, difficult period of trial and error."

In the interim, Gamut has offered its building to city, county, and state officials forcommunity use should it be needed.

"It's sitting there unused and won't be utilized as a theatre for quite some time,"said Melissa. "If it can be useful in any way for the purpose of combating thespread of the virus or helping sick people get well, we gladly offer it in service toour community."

Gamut will explore alternative programming options during the shutdown period,including a virtual online Gamut Theatre Summer Academy, Master classes inShakespeare study, and educational resources for teachers to use in their online

classes. The company has maintained an online presence since it shut its doors;for example, each Wednesday a different Core Company member presents atalent, skill, or interest to share with the general public through social media, andClark Nicholson adds a new chapter each week to How We Came to Run theGamut published on Gamut's website.

Gamut is planning for the 2020-21 season with an eye toward minimal expense

and maximum safety for all participants, whether an actor, student, or patron.

"Making the decision now to cancel through the summer gives us the time we

need to re-group and rethink how to successfully plan for September and beyond.

When this is all over, people will have a great need to go out and gather in their

favorite places. Our job right now is to make sure that there is still a Gamut

Theatre to come back to. We have always been extremely creative in our problem

solving. And I think that may be our most important asset at the moment."

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players

Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to

tell classic stories in new and exciting ways. More information at www.gamuttheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You