Fulton Theatre Presents TITANIC

The Covid 19 pandemic forced theatres across the country to cancel productions. The Fulton Theatre, like so many, not only canceled the production running in March of 2020 but canceled the entirety of the remaining season. Titanic was one of these productions (as was Grease, slated to open in June of 2023). Three years after the initial cancelation due to the pandemic, Fulton Theatre will produce Titanic. The production runs from April 20th through May 21, 2023.

On April 11, 1912, 111 years ago, the RMS Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage, destined for America. There were 2200 hundred passengers and crew on board. In the early morning hours of April 15, the RMS Titanic was lost at sea after hitting an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean. Fifteen hundred people lost their lives.

The musical tells the tragic story of the beautiful ship that was lost, but chooses to highlight what the ship represented: the dreams of the passengers and crew, and what happens to those dreams, and social standings, when all seems lost. As the show unfolds, we meet a variety of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd class passengers alongside members of the crew. As we hear and experience their individual reasons for choosing to set sail on this majestic ship, we cannot help but connect with their stories and relate them to our lives. The musical, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, premiered on Broadway in April of 1997. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The same year the musical premiered, a film of the same name was released. The film and musical have no relation beyond the source material.

The Fulton Theatre's cast of Titanic: Jonathan Arana (Charles Lightoller/1st Class;u/s Pitman/Etches), Kelly Autry (Bellboy/3rd Class), Linda Balgord (Ida Straus), Charlie Bensinger (Thayer/Joseph Bell/Attendant/2nd Man/3rd Class; u/s Barrett, Bride, Bellhop), David Buergler (Bandmaster Hartley/Robert Hitchens/Widener/Frank Carlson/Stoker/1st Man;u/s Murdoch, Charles, Farrell), Nick Case (Bride/1st Class), TJ Creedon (Benjamin Guggenheim/Stoker/Attendant/Italian Man; u/s Fleet & Lightoller), Michael Di Liberto (Herbert Pitman/Etches), Kevin Earley (Andrews), David Girolmo (Captain Edward Smith), Blake Hammond (Edgar), Matthew Hydzik (Charles Clark), michael iannucci (Isidor Straus), Stella Kim (Caroline Neville), Ian Knauer (William Murdoch; u/s Captain Smith), Andrew Kotzen (Frederick Fleet/Attendant/Damico/Father/ 3rd Class), Charis Leos (Alice Beane), Eric Jon Mahlum (J Bruce Ismay), Stephanie Jean Meadowcroft (Barrett's Girl/Eleanor Widener/Italian Woman/3rd Class/u/s Caroline/Stewardess), Carolyn Anne Miller (Kate McGowan), Sarah Miramontes (Kate Murphy/Attendant/Damico/Mother/u/s Kate McGowan), Sierra Naomi (Stewardess/MarionThayer/Attendant/3rd Class/u/s Alice Beane), Michael Nigro (Barrett), Becca Snyder (Stewardess/Madeline Astor/3rd Class/u/s Kate McGowan and Kate Mullins), Elliot Sterenfeld (Joseph Boxhall/John Jacob Astor/German/u/s Ismay, Edgar, Isidor), Eli Weary (Jim Farrell/Attendant; u/s Andrews), Kat Wolff (Kate Mullins/Guggenheim/Attendant), Erin Wright (Charlotte Cardoza/Attendant/3rd Class/2nd Class/u/s Ida Straus).

The Fulton Theatre's production and creative team of Titanic: Marc Robin (Director/Choreographer), Ray Fellman (Music Director), Ben McNaboe (Fulton Music Supervisor), Timothy Markus (Stage Manager), Amy M. Bertacini (Deck Stage Manager), Paul Black (Scenic and Lighting Designer), Jorge Cousineau (Video Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Jane Alois Stein (Costume Designer), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer).