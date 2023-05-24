Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, June 15 - 23

This iconic rock 'n' roll extravaganza opens June 15th and runs through July 23rd at the historic Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: HOLES at The Belmont Theatre Photo 2 Review: HOLES at The Belmont Theatre
Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo 3 Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA at Gettysburg Community Theatre
Review: SHEAR MADNESS at Fulton Theatre Photo 4 Review: SHEAR MADNESS at Fulton Theatre

Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, June 15 - 23

The Fulton Theatre has announced the much-anticipated final musical of its 2022/23 Mainstage Season, the electrifying production of Grease. This iconic rock 'n' roll extravaganza opens June 15th and runs through July 23rd at the historic Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Leading the cast are Nick Cortazzo as Danny Zuko (National Tour: Hairspray) and Taylor Quick (1st National Tour: Anastasia) as Sandy Dumbrowski. Darius Harper (1st National Tours: Book of Mormon and Kinky Boots) and  Pascal Pastrana (Broadway: A Beautiful Noise, Mean Girls) join the cast as Teen Angel and Kenickie. 

Full cast includes: Katie Bates (Frenchy), Natalie Bourgeois (Marty), Grace Browning (Ensemble, u/s Frenchy), Nathan Cockroft (Vince Fontaine), Tricia Corcoran (u/s Miss Lynch), Nick Cortazzo (Danny Zuko), Meredith Fox (Ensemble, u/s Sandy), Zoe Fox (Jan), Steven Gagliano (Ensemble, u/s Sonny/3rd Teen Angel), Sarah Giulianti (Ensemble, u/s Jan & Cha-Cha), David Grindrod (Eugene Florczyk/Dance Captain), Darius Harper (Teen Angel), Madeline Kendall (Patty Simcox), Kevin Kulp (Ensemble, u/s Doody & Eugene), Kyle Laing (Ensemble, u/s Vince F & Roger), Shawn Mathews (Sonny Latierri), Jalon Matthews (Roger), Barbara McCulloh (Miss Lynch), Brianna Brito Mooney (Ensemble, u/s Marty & Rizzo), Austin Nedrow (Doody), Pascal Pastrana (Kenickie), Taylor Quick (Sandy Dumbrowski), Drew Tanabe (Ensemble, u/s Kenickie & 2nd Teen Angel), Daniel Velasquez (Ensemble, u/s Danny & Teen Angel), Jasmine Pearl Villaroel (Ensemble/Cha-Cha Digregorio), Brad Weatherford (Ensemble, u/s Male Ensemble), Gianna Yanelli (Betty Rizzo), Audrey Zahn (Ensemble, u/s Patty Simcox). Teen Ensemble Members; Nicholas Ammon, Elliott Evans, George Boben Fenimore, Ava Rosalía Graff, Jack Packer, Piper Abrielle Sobon, Ariana Stambaugh, Kylee Waller.

The production and creative team include: Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer), Mark Martino (Director/Choreographer), David Grindrod (Associate Dir/Choreo), Ben McNaboe (Music Director), Timothy Markus (Production Stage Manager), Katie Wilhelm (Assistant Stage Manager), Elspeth Bustard (Assistant Stage Manager), Charles S. Kading (Scenic Designer), Matt Demascolo (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Beth Dunkelberger (Costume Coordinator), Anthony Lascoskie Jr (Wig Designer), Meg Valentine (Props Designer).

For more information regarding Grease, our upcoming The Wizard of Oz, or the newly-announced 2023/24 Season, please visit thefulton.org

The Ed and Jeannie Arnold Center for the Performing Arts is home to the Fulton Theatre and Tell Studio Theatre. 

Founded in 1852, the Fulton Theatre is a historic landmark located in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. With a legacy spanning over 170 years, the Fulton Theatre continues to produce exceptional professional theater, showcasing a diverse range of productions that captivate audiences of all ages. As a pillar of the Lancaster community, the Fulton Theatre strives to inspire, educate, and entertain through the power of live performance. For more information, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

2023 A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 Set For June 3 Photo
2023 A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 Set For June 3

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to Round 1 of A Cappella & Unplugged 2023 at the Capitol Theatre in Chambersburg on June 3rd at 7pm.

Feature: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL: A Short History of Fringe Photo
Feature: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL: A Short History of Fringe

Harrisburg Fringe Festival runs July 6-9. In true Fringe fashion, the Harrisburg Fringe Festival seeks to be a reflection of the community, to bring people together, to give emerging artists a stage, and to be radically inclusive. Join us for this adventure into the arts!

Photos: First Look At IN THE HEIGHTS At Dreamwrights Photo
Photos: First Look At IN THE HEIGHTS At Dreamwrights

Dreamwrights will present Lin-Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS  for six performances only. See photos from the production.

IN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrights Photo
IN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrights

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present its upcoming production of 'IN THE HEIGHTS,' the award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which will run from June 9-18 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts located at 100 Carlisle Ave in York, PA.


More Hot Stories For You

2023 A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 Set For June 32023 A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 Set For June 3
Photos: First Look At IN THE HEIGHTS At DreamwrightsPhotos: First Look At IN THE HEIGHTS At Dreamwrights
IN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrightsIN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrights
Hershey Symphony Concert Comes to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical CenterHershey Symphony Concert Comes to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Videos

Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical
Gretna Theatre (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Together Off-Broadway: Merman & Martin
Gretna Theatre (7/22-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruby
Chambersburg Community Theatre (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bandstand
Hershey Area Playhouse (5/25-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley
Gretna Theatre (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (6/15-6/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You're a Good a Man, Charlie Brown
The Belmont Theatre (8/04-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You