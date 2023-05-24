Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, June 15 - 23

The Fulton Theatre has announced the much-anticipated final musical of its 2022/23 Mainstage Season, the electrifying production of Grease. This iconic rock 'n' roll extravaganza opens June 15th and runs through July 23rd at the historic Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Leading the cast are Nick Cortazzo as Danny Zuko (National Tour: Hairspray) and Taylor Quick (1st National Tour: Anastasia) as Sandy Dumbrowski. Darius Harper (1st National Tours: Book of Mormon and Kinky Boots) and Pascal Pastrana (Broadway: A Beautiful Noise, Mean Girls) join the cast as Teen Angel and Kenickie.

Full cast includes: Katie Bates (Frenchy), Natalie Bourgeois (Marty), Grace Browning (Ensemble, u/s Frenchy), Nathan Cockroft (Vince Fontaine), Tricia Corcoran (u/s Miss Lynch), Nick Cortazzo (Danny Zuko), Meredith Fox (Ensemble, u/s Sandy), Zoe Fox (Jan), Steven Gagliano (Ensemble, u/s Sonny/3rd Teen Angel), Sarah Giulianti (Ensemble, u/s Jan & Cha-Cha), David Grindrod (Eugene Florczyk/Dance Captain), Darius Harper (Teen Angel), Madeline Kendall (Patty Simcox), Kevin Kulp (Ensemble, u/s Doody & Eugene), Kyle Laing (Ensemble, u/s Vince F & Roger), Shawn Mathews (Sonny Latierri), Jalon Matthews (Roger), Barbara McCulloh (Miss Lynch), Brianna Brito Mooney (Ensemble, u/s Marty & Rizzo), Austin Nedrow (Doody), Pascal Pastrana (Kenickie), Taylor Quick (Sandy Dumbrowski), Drew Tanabe (Ensemble, u/s Kenickie & 2nd Teen Angel), Daniel Velasquez (Ensemble, u/s Danny & Teen Angel), Jasmine Pearl Villaroel (Ensemble/Cha-Cha Digregorio), Brad Weatherford (Ensemble, u/s Male Ensemble), Gianna Yanelli (Betty Rizzo), Audrey Zahn (Ensemble, u/s Patty Simcox). Teen Ensemble Members; Nicholas Ammon, Elliott Evans, George Boben Fenimore, Ava Rosalía Graff, Jack Packer, Piper Abrielle Sobon, Ariana Stambaugh, Kylee Waller.

The production and creative team include: Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer), Mark Martino (Director/Choreographer), David Grindrod (Associate Dir/Choreo), Ben McNaboe (Music Director), Timothy Markus (Production Stage Manager), Katie Wilhelm (Assistant Stage Manager), Elspeth Bustard (Assistant Stage Manager), Charles S. Kading (Scenic Designer), Matt Demascolo (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Beth Dunkelberger (Costume Coordinator), Anthony Lascoskie Jr (Wig Designer), Meg Valentine (Props Designer).

For more information regarding Grease, our upcoming The Wizard of Oz, or the newly-announced 2023/24 Season, please visit thefulton.org.

The Ed and Jeannie Arnold Center for the Performing Arts is home to the Fulton Theatre and Tell Studio Theatre.

Founded in 1852, the Fulton Theatre is a historic landmark located in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. With a legacy spanning over 170 years, the Fulton Theatre continues to produce exceptional professional theater, showcasing a diverse range of productions that captivate audiences of all ages. As a pillar of the Lancaster community, the Fulton Theatre strives to inspire, educate, and entertain through the power of live performance. For more information, visit Click Here.