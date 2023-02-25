Franklin County Visitors Bureau to Celebrate Women's History Throughout March

Franklin County Visitors Bureau and 11/30 Visitors Center are gearing up for a March celebration of women. The 2023 Women's History theme is I Am...We Are Valiant-to celebrate heroic and courageous women. On March 25, 1 PM to 3 PM, Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes a dynamic speaker, poet, and performer Carla Christopher, who will add her fresh perspective to the many ways women are valiant each day. Christopher is a past Poet Laureate of York and has presented at multiple universities and organizations, including Rutgers, Penn State, John Hopkins, Franklin County United Way, and York County United Way. The event has no charge, but space is limited. Register here to assure seating.

Women's history comes to life at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center in downtown Chambersburg with the Wall of Women, a display of valiant women. Role models inspire, and the Wall of Women is a tribute to inspiring women--highlighting local, regional, national, and international women of influence.

A valiant woman does not need to be well-known by many people. Women are courageous every day and often do not recognize their own courage. The public is invited to add valiant women to the Wall of Women. Participate by identifying who is a valiant woman, email a picture, and a brief description of the inspiring woman to jpollard@explorefranklincountypa.com. Submissions will be included in the Wall of Women.

The Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center offers an exhibit of famous women in Franklin County history. Learn about revolutionary veteran Margaret Cochran Corbin, Civil War heroine Dolly Harris, designer Zelda Barbour, and Franklin County's first female judge, Carol Van Horn.

For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com, contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 , or stop by the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, 15 South Main Street in Chambersburg.