Elvis Costello 'Just Trust' Fall Tour Comes to Hershey

Elvis Costello & The Imposters are coming to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. during their fall tour, Just Trust.

Tickets for this show start at $47.85 (processing fees apply). They are available at Giant Center Box Office (note: Hershey Theatre Box Office will be closed through August 18, 2019) or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

Elvis Costello and The Imposters will hit the road again in October, as sole headliner after their summer excursion with Blondie.

The tour is entitled, Just Trust in answer to the musical questions: Will they play my favourite song?," or, Are they going to frighten the horses with a lot of excellent songs that are rarely performed?, not to mention, Can I expect the hits of yesteryear and those of tomorrow?" To which we say: Just Trust Elvis Costello and The Imposters.

This superlative ensemble - Steve Nieve on keyboards, Pete Thomas on drums, and bass and vocalist Davey Faragher - are once again augmented by singers Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee, all of whom were heard on the acclaimed 2018 Concord Records release, 'Look Now,' numbers from which will surely find their rightful place among the highlights from one of the most formidable song catalogues in popular music.

Despite his recent anomalous inclusion in the Queen's Birthday Honour's List, Elvis Costello O.B.E. will not be putting on airs, but putting on the style for this unique evening of song and mischief.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.ElvisCostello.com.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this concert. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, June 28. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Giant Center Box Office where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.





