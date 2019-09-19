EVITA Extends at the Fulton Theatre

Due to popular demand for its season opener, the nationally regarded Fulton Theatre is proud to extend Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's triumphant and beloved, Evita, through October 20. This show has tangoed its way into audience's hearts around the world for the past 41 years and continues to be relevant and impactful today.

Based on the heroic true story! Featuring a diverse cast, Time Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical masterpiece, Evita, charts the young and ambitions Eva Perón's meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934 and 1952, this Tony Award-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Perón, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her untimely death from cancer at age 33. Well known numbers include "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Oh What a Circus," "Buenos Aires" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall."

Evita opened on London's West End in 1978 then on Broadway in 1979. It won both the Laurence Olivier Award and the Tony Award for Best Musical. In addition, Evita won Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Book of a Musical. Evita has been portrayed by personalities such as Patti LuPone, Elaine Page, and Madonna, who acted the role of Eva in the 1996 film adaptation where she played opposite Antonio Banderas. Evita ran for 4 years at the Broadway Theater, followed by the Broadway Revival at the Marquis Theater in April 2012.

The company features Monica Ramirez (Eva Peron) making her Fulton debut! Regional credits include Footloose (Marriott Theatre), Working (ACT of Connecticut), Evita (ACT of Connecticut), Single Rider (Players Theater NYC), A Never-Ending Line (Players Theater NYC). Omar Lopez-Cepero (Che) is thrilled to return to the Fulton after appearing as Marius in Les Misérables (2009). Lopez-Cepero's Broadway credits include On Your Feet! (OBC), and American Idiot (OBC). His regional credits include, Perón in Evita (Bay Street), Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls (TUTS). Enrique Acevedo (Juan Perón) whose Off-Broadway Credits include GIANT (The Public Theater), The Countess of Storyville (Antonio), Zapata! (Emiliano Zapata), Zorba (Encores! City Center), Latin Heat (Petunia). Acevedo also performed in the National Tours of Bombay Dreams (Vikram u/s) and West Side Story (Bernardo). Alan Mendez (Migaldi) was last seen Off-Broadway at The Public Theater's Socrates, Alan's regional credits include Once (Svec), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Beast), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Oberon), and Hair (Claude).

Rounding out the cast in alphabetical order are: Lauren Emily Alagna (Ensemble, u/s Mistress), Emily Bordley (Ensemble), Dante Brattelli (Ensemble), Zach Bravo (Ensemble), Juan Caballer (Ensemble, u/s Che), Edgar Cavazos (Ensemble, u/s Migaldi), Gabrielle Dina (Ensemble), Mariela Dorado (Ensemble), Sara Gallo (Ensemble, u/s Eva), Shea Gomez (Mistress), Tyler Johnson-Campion (Ensemble), Pedro Ka'awaloa (Ensemble, u/s Juan Perón), Randal Keith (Ensemble), Janaye McAlpine (Ensemble), Susan Oliveras (Ensemble), Marco Ramos (Ensemble), Nathan Rodriguez (Ensemble), Sean Rozanski (Ensemble), Antony Sanchez (Ensemble), Jackson Siegel (Ensemble), Patricia Rose Suarez (Ensemble), Cara Treacy (Ensemble), and Matthew Varvar (Ensemble)

The Orchestra includes A. Scott Williams as Conductor and on the Keyboard, Ryan Dean Schoening (Keyboard 2), Chris Keeney (Guitar 1), John Gingerich (Bass), Jaren Angud (Drums) Janine Thomas (Reed 1), Mike Wolf (Reed 2), Scott Loose (Trumpet), and Nominic Mascaro (Trombone). With alternate musicians Rob Schaubach (Reeds), Vinny Schickora (Trumpet), and Matthew Woodson (Drums).

The creative team for Evita includes Marc Robin (Director and Choreographer, Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer), Bob Cline (New York Casting) Joey Abromowicz (Casting Associate), A. Scott Williams (Musical Director), Charles S. Kading (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Shannon Slaton (Sound Designer) Kurt Alger (Costume Designer), Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. (Wig and Makeup Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Rebekah Church (Production Stage Manager), and Domingo Mancuello (Deck Stage Manager).

With special thanks to our Season Sponsor, Fulton Bank; Season Co-Sponsors, Donegal Insurance Group, Hagelgans & Veronis, Rodgers & Associates, and Wendell Funk, Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center; Production Co-Sponsors Elizabethtown College, High Companies, M&T Bank, and TCW Computer Systems. Audience Services Sponsors Annie Bailey's Irish Public House and EHD Opening Night Sponsor Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster; Pay-What-You-Want Sponsor Wells Fargo; Print Partner Hot Frog Print Media and our Creative Partner, Kinectiv.





