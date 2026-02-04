EPHRAIM SLAUGHTER: FREEDOM'S WITNESS Coming to Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For the Annual Dauphin County Black History Celebration, Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre, in partnership with the National Civil War Museum, will present Ephraim Slaughter: Freedom’s Witness by Teresa Miller, February 14 - 22 in Harrisburg.

Freedom’s Witness tickets are “pick your seat, pick your price,” at a recommended price of $39 or discounted prices of $27 or $15. Subject matter may not be interesting to those under 12.

Ephraim Slaughter: Freedom’s Witness is a powerful one-act play that brings to life the extraordinary journey of Ephraim Slaughter— a man who was born enslaved, but went on to become a Union Army veteran and community leader. Through evocative storytelling and haunting memories, the play invites audiences to witness the cost of freedom, the resilience of the human spirit, and the enduring legacy of those whose courage shaped a nation. Step inside a Harrisburg room in 1943, where history breathes, memory testifies, and silence finally speaks.

In Ephraim Slaughter: Freedom’s Witness, you’ll see Ephraim in every phase of his life. From his early days on the battlefield to the love he held in his dying years, his journey will inspire and empower young and old voices alike to tell their story.

This February, Sankofa, Gamut, and Dauphin County are also partnering with the National Civil War Museum to tell the story of Ephraim Slaughter, a Civil War veteran and Harrisburg resident. The organizations commissioned Philadelphia-based playwright, Teresa Miller, to write an original play for the Annual Dauphin County Black History Celebration. The National Civil War Museum provided research and resources to Miller as she crafted the story of Ephraim Slaughter into a play accessible for students and historians alike.

The new play is directed by Sharia Benn, President and Executive Artistic Director of Sankofa African American Theatre Company, local playwright, and living history interpreter. Benn is a trailblazer in Harrisburg’s effort to highlight its own Black History, and she has tackled the direction of this story with her famous balance of grace and passion.

Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group have been partnering with Dauphin County for the past decade to share stories and celebrate local black history. The partnership has resulted in thousands of students in Dauphin County having been able to see six live productions and one digital production during the pandemic.