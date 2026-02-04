Previews: HADESTOWN-TEEN EDITION at Servant Stage

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Servant Stage is singing an old song, and they’re singing it again and again in their production of Hadestown Teen Edition! This timeless love story of Orpheus (Ryan Hunsicker) and Eurydice (Sophia Amaya) is narrated by Hermes (Elise Baloche), accompanied by three trouble-causing Fates (Tayah Julian, Sonia Shih, and Mylee Tortolano), a hard-working Chorus, lively Persephone (Carrine Lawson), and powerful Hades (Caleb Nolt). The show is a tragedy, but as Elise Baloche (Hermes) explains, “Hadestown exemplifies hope in a way that most shows can’t because you… get to see it reset itself.” Audiences are left after each performance with a bittersweet hope that, by seeing the show again, the lovers might finally get a happy ending.

This production was impressive down to the smallest detail. The set was fitting for Hadestown’s minimalistic style, but its nods to ancient Greek architecture were original and creative. Though the large ramps used to elevate actors to a platform were often distracting, their use in “Wait for Me (Reprise)” was well-worth the awkward blocking in the first act. Speaking of “Wait for Me”, the use of manual lighting in both the act I rendition and the reprise is chilling. Flashlights shining on Orpheus and Eurydice are clearly inspired by the hanging lights in the original Broadway production, while adding a new low-light effect that even a seasoned Hadestown viewer can appreciate.

Bringing these innovative technical elements to life is an exceptional teenage cast. When asked about the rehearsal process, Maison Martin (Hermes u/s) shared, “The amount of work that everyone has to put in is incredible, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.” That sentiment is reflected clearly onstage. Sophia Amaya brings so much depth to Eurydice’s character, from her edgy “Wedding Song”, through her devastating “Flowers”, and finally to her powerful “Wait for Me (Reprise)”. This multi-dimensional Eurydice is beautifully balanced with Ryan Hunsicker’s vocals as Orpheus, highlighted specifically in the control he maintains over his highest notes in “Epic III”. Their story could not be told, though, without Elise Baloche’s enchanting performance as Hermes. Baloche’s Hermes is one that has seen this story played out countless times, and yet she still seems to wish for a different ending, drawing the audience into her longing.

On her experience with the production, Josie Sirinides (Persephone u/s) commented, “I’m just so happy whenever I’m here.” This is seen on every cast member’s face, especially the ensemble, who is buzzing with energy throughout the entire show. In “Livin’ It Up”, they bring Brandon Cameron (director/choreographer) and Joshua William Green’s (co-director/choreographer) upbeat choreography to life. In “Chant”, this energy is portrayed through the sharp movements of Hades’ workers. Will Noll (Orpheus u/s) claims, “Some of the best shows… are when people just have fun!” Servant Stage’s production proves this to be true.

Hadestown Teen Edition is running through Sunday, 2/8. If there is one thing to take away from the show, it’s co-director Josh William Green’s message: “Teens are capable.”