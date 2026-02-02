DreamWrights To Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM In 1960s-Set Production

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM on its main stage this February. The production places William Shakespeare’s comedy in a 1960s setting, situating the play’s themes of love, confusion, and transformation within a period of cultural change and youthful rebellion.

The play follows four young lovers whose relationships are disrupted after mischievous fairies intervene, while a group of local craftsmen prepare a theatrical performance for an upcoming wedding. As illusion and reality collide, order is eventually restored. In addition to the main run, DreamWrights will present two youth performances featuring actors under the age of 12.

Evening performances will take place on February 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7:00 p.m., with matinee performances scheduled for February 8 and 15 at 3:00 p.m. Youth performances will be presented on Saturday, February 7 and Saturday, February 14 at 3:00 p.m.

The cast includes Joey Miller as Theseus, Emily Chronister as Hippolyta and Titania, Nadine Crone as Egeus, Snout, and Mustardseed, Leo Crone as Philostrate, Mylah Schmitt as Hermia, Hannah Kuhn as Demetrius, Jordan Glatfelter as Lysander, Mackenzie Heikel as Helena, Missy Kiefer as Quince, Ana Rosenbrien as Bottom, Calvin Emery as Flute and Cobweb, Christine Catterall as Snug and Moth, Xuelian Chai as Starveling and Peaseblossom, Troi Steele as Puck, Vada McClair as Fairy, and Anja Homberger as Oberon.

The youth cast features Sadie Jarmer as the Narrator and Quince, Jonathan Sopchak as Theseus and Oberon, Audrey Yabut as Hippolyta and Mustardseed, Clara Ericson as Egeus and Titania, Josephine Klunk as Hermia, Torrin Shrader as Demetrius, Bennet Crone as Lysander, Marley Bell as Helena, Ellis Kraft as Bottom, Aurora Detwiler as Flute and Moth, Olivia Shirey as Snug and Peaseblossom, Tiger Peng as Snout, Joanna Miller as Starveling and Fairy, Madeline Cahill as Puck, and Millie Crone as Cobweb.

The production is directed by Brian Gilbert, with Kristen Fraser serving as co-director and youth director. The creative team also includes Hannah Kuhn as assistant director for the youth company, Jayme Smith as production stage manager, Kaitlyn Fowler as fight choreographer, Jay Schmuck as technical director, Billy Ferrell as scenic designer, Simone Davis as costume designer, Gregory DeCandia as lighting designer, Nathan Twigger as sound designer, and Iris Lewin handling properties. The production crew includes Soren and Arvin Paleshi on props, with backstage, build, paint, and costume support provided by Laura Yabut, Evelyn Yabut, Kora Miller, and Ivan Saar.

All performances feature general admission studio seating. Advance tickets are priced at $18 for evening and matinee performances and $12 for youth performances, with a $2 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door. The gallery and lobby will open one hour prior to each performance, with theatre doors opening 30 minutes before curtain. Refreshments will be available before the show and during intermission. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door, subject to availability.