WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? Live Show Set for October at Hershey Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Current cast members of the Emmy-nominated television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will bring their live improv show “Whose Live Anyway?” back to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The tour last visited Hershey, Pa., in April 2024.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at 10 a.m.

“Whose Live Anyway?” is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song, all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions, and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! “

Whose Live Anyway?” showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show, as well as some exciting new ones featuring musical direction by Laura Hall. All ages are welcome, but please note that some PG-13 language will be used during the performance.