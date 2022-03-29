DreamWrights to Reprise CHARLOTTE'S WEB for 25th Anniversary

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts looks to pay homage to their Youth and Family theatre roots for their celebratory 25th Anniversary Season with a stage production of popular children's book "Charlotte's Web", adapted by Joseph Robinette, based on the book by E. B. White.

Selected through a community wide vote, this "People's Choice" production was previously put on by DreamWrights almost 15 years ago. The production runs April 1 & 8 at 7 p.m. and April 2, 3, 9 & 10 at 3 p.m.

After the matinee showing on April 9th will be a Saturday Community Conversation featuring Julia Dunn (Clinical Director, Olivia's House), Natalie Williams (Executive Director, Healthy York Coalition), Pastor William Kerney (President, B.M.A York) and Amanda Nowell (Guest Director of Charlotte's Web), moderated by DreamWrights Artistic Director Gregory DeCandia. The panel will touch on topics of handling death and dying for all ages. The purpose of these conversations is to support the community in navigating the tricky conversations that may arise after the viewing of the show. Previously recorded as part of Dream Wrights' ongoing "Saturday Symposium" series is a digital conversation available for view on the DreamWrights Official YouTube channel.

"We find it an invaluable aspect of the theatrical experience, to further bring together the community and engage in enlightened and stimulating conversations," Communication and Admin Coordinator Melanie Yan Detzel says of these new initiatives, "After you leave a show, any show, there is always a lingering feeling of wistfulness and processing, and we want to capitalize on the energy to bring goodness back into the world".

Also on exhibit will be a curated art show by students of nearby LOGOS Academy in Downtown York, with select pieces chosen by Visual Arts teacher Sarah Noble. Working within the overall theme of "barnyard" is a collection of charming creations constructed through sculpture, crayons, construction paper, and paints.

DreamWrights welcomes audiences into the space by opening the doors one hour before every show to view the art on display and enjoy live animals available for petting (courtesy of "Atomic Bounce" and "Critter Connection").

For more information on the collaborative events or to buy tickets to Charlotte's Web, visit DreamWrights.org.

About DreamWrights Center for Community Arts

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts in York, Pennsylvania serves as an educational theatre and performing arts resource since 1997, and offers opportunities to build character for life. DreamWrights provides creative educational experiences through inclusive intergenerational performance and theatre arts programming. To learn more about how to participate in, or attend one of DreamWrights' upcoming productions, visit www.dreamwrights.org or Facebook.com/DreamWrights.