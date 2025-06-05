DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! Comes to PCS Theater at the Players Club of Swarthmore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PCS Theater at The Players Club of Swarthmore will present Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! June 21-29, 2025, a fun-filled musical based on Mo Willems’s beloved children’s book. The show features script and lyrics by Mo Willems and Mr. Washburn, with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and is directed by Shawn Evan Weaver.

The energetic cast features:

Pigeon: Gavin Wycuff

Bus Driver: Tabbie Wismer*

Hot Dog Vendor and Others: Matt Stickel

City Worker and Others: Anna Davis

Duckling and Others: Becca Begnaud

Mom and Others: Randino

(* = PCS debut)

Based on the Caldecott Honor book by Mo Willems, this laugh-out-loud musical invites families to join the zany Pigeon on a wild adventure as he tries to convince everyone he’s got what it takes to drive the bus! Bursting with catchy tunes, charming humor, and plenty of opportunities for audience participation, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! is the perfect way to introduce children to the magic of live theater. Parents, get ready for an afternoon of giggles, toe-tapping tunes, and a story that celebrates imagination, play, and the joys of childhood!

This musical is a delightful opportunity for children to experience live theater in a way that’s accessible, exciting, and just plain fun! It’s a perfect first show for young ones and a hilarious romp for grown-ups, too.

Director Shawn Weaver shared his excitement for this playful production: “It is my hope that you allow yourself to channel the inner child we all have. Laugh, smile, create, but more importantly, imagine! Imagine how it felt to be a kid and just play without a care or worry in the world. Imagine what it would feel like if you were a pigeon flying in the sky!”

