Cumberland Valley School of Music Will Host a Gala Showcase Concert Next Month

Cumberland Valley School of Music presents the 32nd Annual Gala Showcase Concert, Masquerade, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3:00 pm in Thomson Chapel on the campus of Wilson College, 1015 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA. The concert celebrates 32 years of making music accessible to everyone in Chambersburg and surrounding areas. The concert features faculty members, students, and alumni.

Musical highlights include:

Tim Gotwald, Herm Hopple and Will Schoenberger performing a jazz trio

Marie Hershey performing a Halloween classic, Toccata and Fugue in D minor on the Chapel Organ

Grace Boscolo performing a favorite from Phantom of the Opera

Sam Hepfer, Herm Hopple and Nathaniel Byers performing Dave Brubeck

The CVSM Merit Award Recipients, Kayla Shim (flute), Myleigh Snyder (voice) and Amelia Tang (piano) performing solos on their respective instruments

And more!

Limited In-Person Patron tickets are $25 each (includes light refreshments and a listing in the program); General Admission Virtual Live-Stream Tickets are $20 per household; CVSM Faculty are $10 per household; CVSM Student households are free of charge (must be a current student). Tickets can be purchased by calling CVSM at (717) 261-1220 or online: www.cvsmusic.org.

Cumberland Valley School of Music is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit member of the National Guild for Community Arts Education. CVSM offers instruction in most instruments & voice from accordion to xylophone as well as theatre lessons and classes. More than fifty professional instructors cover a wide variety of styles from classical to traditional country to folk to rock. CVSM can accommodate all ages and levels of study, from beginners to advanced.