Celebrate 95 Years of Majestic Movies with Classic Films

The classic movie series kicks off November 21-22 with the 1952 musical “Singin’ In the Rain.”

Classic movies from the Majestic Theater's 95 years of history will be shown weekends in November and December on the big screen in the theater's historic auditorium in celebration of the Majestic's 95th birthday. Tickets are limited to 100 per showing and public health procedures will be in place. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.



"The 'grandest small town theater in America' is celebrating two, momentous, life-affirming events," observed Jeffrey Gabel, the executive director since 2003. "Its survival for 95 years when thousands of other historic theaters have been torn down, and our cautious and careful re-opening since the pandemic forced us to go dark in March. The Majestic's opening night on November 14, 1925 featured Cecil B. DeMille's 10-reel silent film 'The Road to Yesterday.' I can't think of a better way to honor the theater's cinematic history than by showing some of the most beloved American films of all time. And keep your eye on the Majestic's marquee which is going to be transformed into the largest birthday cake this town has ever seen!"



The classic movie series kicks off November 21-22 with the 1952 musical "Singin' In the Rain." Dorothy and Toto whirl away on a colorful adventure November 28-29 in "The Wizard of Oz." One of the most popular films of all time, "Casablanca" lights up the screen December 5-6. Then, get into the holiday spirit December 12-13 with "It's a Wonderful Life," before warming up with "White Christmas" December 19-20. Just three show times per weekend are available: Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.



In preparation for the public's return to the theater, a number of policies and procedures have been put in place to help ensure the health and safety of patrons and employees. Masks are required at all times while at the theater. All spaces will be thoroughly cleaned before and after each show, including disinfecting seats and wiping down all hard surfaces and fixtures. Tickets are limited to 100 per showing and physically distant seating will be marked inside of the historic auditorium. In-person ticket sales will be limited to the day of film showings and available at the historic box office under the Carlisle Street marquee outside of the theater. Concessions and coat check will not be open.



General admission tickets for each showing are $8.50 and are available online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Tickets will be available the day of the show at the historic box office under the marquee, 25 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg starting at 12 p.m. Free parking is available at Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. The lot is located two blocks from the theater; no shuttle will be available. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.



The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural treasure for its campus and community.

