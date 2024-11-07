CHRISTMAS CITY FOLLIES to Return to Touchstone Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Touchstone Theatre will return for their 25th annual production of Christmas City Follies, a theatrical extravaganza packed to the brim with music, merriment, and a pinch of festive hijinks. Performances will run from December 5-22, 2024 in Touchstone’s home black box theatre in Southside Bethlehem.



A beloved Bethlehem tradition, Christmas City Follies is known for its original sketches, characters, and songs – as well as the joy that it brings to countless Lehigh Valley residents. Thousands of locals and tourists alike have made this homemade performance an annual addition to their holiday festivities, knowing that they can expect something special every time.



The best part of this family-friendly, vaudevillian-style variety show is that it is entirely made from scratch each and every year. Writers, actors, and designers work each season to create a fresh and fun production that will make audiences feel like they’ve come home for the holidays. Every year is a surprise, bringing brand new stories to the stage while sprinkling in some recurring fan-favorites from past shows. Made with love, and a dash of mischief, this holiday spectacle never fails to entertain and delight attendees of all ages.



For those who can’t wait until December, Touchstone Theatre will perform at both the Northside Christmas Tree Lighting on November 29 at 4:30-6pm at Payrow Plaza and the Southside Christmas Tree Lighting on November 30 at 5-6pm on New Street across from the Greenway entrance. Additionally, Follies actors will perform at the Downtown Bethlehem Association’s annual Live Advent Calendar festivities, which run daily from December 1-23 at 5:30-6pm at the Sun Inn Courtyard. This holiday season, attendees will also encounter Follies performers at the Bethlehem Historic District Association’s Holiday House Tour on December 14 at 9-11am.



Christmas City Follies is sponsored by Peoples Security Bank and Trust. The show receives additional support from the County of Northampton. Touchstone’s season is supported locally by season sponsor Astound Broadband. WDIY and Lehigh Valley with Love provide media sponsorship and Working Dog Press provides print sponsorship. Touchstone also receives support from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the National Endowment for the Arts.



Christmas City Follies XXV performs December 5-22, with shows at 8pm on Thursdays-Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays, and additional performances on Saturday, December 14 and 21 at 2pm, and on Wednesday, December 18 at 8pm. Tickets are $35, with $25 tickets for students/seniors and the option to Pay-What-You-Will on Thursdays. Tickets are available at 610.867.1689 or online.

