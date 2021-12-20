Belmont Theatre Offers Laughs For The New Year with ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

Start off the new year with laughter as The Belmont Theatre brings you Arsenic and Old Lace, a comedy in the Grumbacher Studio January 7-9 & 13-16.

This comedy will introduce you to some intriguing characters! You will be introduced to Mortimer Brewster, the normal one of the eccentric Brewster family, who must decide whether or not to go through with his promise to marry the woman he loves while dealing with two spinster aunts who murder lonely old men, his brother who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt, and a murderous brother who, in an attempt to conceal his identity, has had plastic surgery performed by an alcoholic accomplice...antics so funny, it should be a crime!

Arsenic and Old Lace premiered on Broadway in the Fulton Theatre on January 10, 1941. The play starred Josephine Hull, Jean Adair, and horror film star Boris Karloff. In 1944, director Frank Capra made Arsenic and Old Lace into a highly successful film starring Carey Grant and Priscilla Lane. The movie was actually filmed in 1941, however, it was not released until the play ended its Broadway run three years later. Arsenic and Old Lace was revived on Broadway on June 19, 1986 at the 46th Street Theatre. This version starred Jean Stapleton and Polly Holliday.

The Belmont Theatre's Arsenic and Old Lace is directed by Mark Zortman. Stage Manager is Kathy Davis. The cast features Claudia Shanaman as Abby Brewster and Dixie Smith as Martha Brewster. Natalie Beckman portrays Elaine Harper, Connor Kanya plays Mortimer Brewster and Matt Bahn plays Teddy Brewster. Jonathan Brewster is played by Rich Mehrenberg and Thomas Anthony DiMaggio portrays Dr. Einstein. Rick Osborn plays both Reverend Dr. Harper and Mr. Witherspoon. Officer Brophy is played by Marshall Storm, Officer Klein is played by Allison Rambler, and Officer O'Hara is portrayed by Dylan Warner. Frank Jarrell plays both Mr. Gibbs and Lieutenant Rooney.

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.