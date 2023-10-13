BETWEEN HEVAN & EARTHA: A Not So Tall Tale About Climate Change is Coming to Harrisburg

Sankofa African American Theatre Company, in partnership with Climate Solutions/State Impact PA, are excited to present a new play, BETWEEN HEAVAN & EARTHA: A Not So Tall Tale About Climate Change written by Francesca Amendolia and Sharia Benn. This production runs for one weekend, Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29, 2023, at Gamut Theatre's Capital BlueCross Main Stage Theatre. Please visit Click Here or call the box office at (717) 238-4111 to buy general admission tickets.

In this new play, inspired by and created for the Climate Solutions / State Impact PA project, six very different people find themselves thrown together on a stormy night in Harrisburg—the evening isn't going to plan, but maybe that's why things finally get real. The conversation is only just starting—and you're invited to take part.

Sankofa African American Theatre Company exists to engage and enrich the Harrisburg region around the African American perspective on relevant issues through thought-provoking theatre that reflects artistic excellence.

Climate Solutions/ State Impact PA uses engagement, education and storytelling to help central Pennsylvanians move toward climate change literacy, resilience and adaptation. Our work will amplify how people are finding solutions to the challenges presented by a warming world.

EVENT DETAILS:

Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Climate Solutions/State Impact PA present

BETWEEN HEVAN AND EARTHA: A Not So Tall Tale About Climate Change.

written by Francesca Amendolia and Sharia Benn.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE AND VENUE

Saturday October 28, 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 29, 3 PM

Gamut Theatre, 15 North Fourth Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101

TICKETS

General Admission: $20

Visit Click Here to buy tickets and for more information or call Sankofa's Box Office at (717) 214-3251. For Student, Military, and Group discount rates, call the Sankofa Box Office. Media passes are available by request to cindy@sankofaaatc.org or by calling the Box Office.

ABOUT OUR CO-PRESENTER

For more information about PA State Impact/Climate Solutions go to their website, https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/climate-solutions