ArtsQuest Announces Outdoor Dining and Live Concerts at SteelStacks During Musikfest 2020

Rock and blues by The Craig Thatcher Band; salsa by the Hector Rosado Orchestra; pop, funk and R&B by The Uptown Band; R&B and soul by Danielle Ponder; and Bruce Springsteen tribute The BRUCE show highlight the live music patrons can enjoy in-person while dining at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks as part of Musikfest 2020.

ArtsQuest, the nonprofit that presents the festival, will offer outdoor dining on the Air Products Town Square & Levitt Pavilion lawn the first weekend, July 31-Aug. 1, and final weekend, Aug. 7-9, of the festival. The SteelStacks campus will open at 6 p.m. each night, with live music starting at 7 p.m.

Guests who want to attend Musikfest 2020 in person must reserve a table on the Air Products Town Square - where bands will perform on the Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage - or one of the 6' x 6' spots on the Levitt Pavilion lawn, perfect for putting out a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the music performances from the Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage via the Levitt Pavilion outdoor screen.

Both table and lawn spot reservations are good for single parties of up to four people, with campus attendance limited to ensure proper safe social distancing and follow all CDC, state and city health & safety guidelines. Air Products Town Square guests can enjoy dinner available from the ArtsQuest Center menu. Levitt Pavilion lawn spots will be spaced accordingly to follow safe social distancing and food and beverages can be ordered via the Mack Truck Stop, bar on the lawn and the "Fest Food To-go Service," featuring 10 Musikfest food vendors set up on PNC Plaza.

All proceeds from table and lawn spot reservations will go toward helping to cover additional staffing and infrastructure costs for cleaning, as well as to support the nonprofit ArtsQuest, which has essentially been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns. Reservations for table and lawn spots will open on a first-come basis at www.musikfest.org starting July 22, 10 a.m., to ArtsQuest Members and July 23, 10 a.m., to the public.

