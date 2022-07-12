AVENUE Q to Open This Week At DreamWrights Center for Community Arts

"Avenue Q" - the hysterical, laugh out loud Tony Award Triple Crown Winning musical, opens at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts this Friday and runs for just two weekends. The musical tells the story of a young, post graduate puppet named Princeton, who decides to move to the big Apple - only to find that the only borough he can afford is Avenue Q! Luckily, he discovers other lost and struggling friends who are also searching for their purpose in life, and together, they navigate this tricky adult world.

Featuring songs with titles such as "What Do You Do With A B.A. in English?", "I'm Not Wearing Underwear Today", "Everyone's a Little Bit Racist", and "The Internet is for Porn", this musical comedy approaches themes of racism, homosexuality, and internet pornography with humor and jovial delight. While the majority of the cast is made up of colorful puppets - make no mistake - this show is for mature audiences only!

Directed by Chris Velez and Melvin Carmichael (the first show at DreamWrights co-directed by a puppet!), Vocal Director Mark Zortman, and Musical Director/Conductor Don Carn, this production features a talented cast of performers hailing all around the Central PA area. Cast members include: Heather Brown, Ryan Snider, Taylor Cornelius, Courtney Henry, James Manjo, Andrew Matseur, Shana McCoy, Seth Saunders, Samantha Timothy, Dylan Warner, Joseph Woloson, and Tree Layton Zuzzio. Puppets were designed and created by Master Puppeteer Matt Martsolf, with the help of the cast during weekly "Puppets and Pints" sessions (courtesy of Old Forge Brewery in Downtown York).

Because of the mature content in the show, children are not permitted into the theatre. However, DreamWrights invites everyone to the delightful Companion Creation "Avenue Carlisle" - an original sock puppet play about community devised by the Summer Camp participants over the course of two weeks. Campers built the sock puppets, crafted the script, and designed the show! This creative ensemble is excited to perform this world premiere play under the direction DreamWrights Artistic Director Gregory DeCandia and Puppetmaster Joanna Underhill. "Avenue Carlisle" will perform at 3 pm on Saturday July 16 and 23. Tickets for this show are $5 and will be sold at the door and online.

"Avenue Q" opens on July 15, 2022 at 7 pm. The theatre will be open an hour before for patrons to enjoy concessions, drinks, and beverages (21+), with a gallery exhibit featuring works done by Master Puppeteers Matt Martsolf and Joanna Underhill on display in the Rutters Concessions Lounge. Performances for this show are July 15, 16, 22 & 23 at 7:00 pm and July 17 & 24 at 5:00 pm. Tickets are $14-$20, and are available online and at the door.

About DreamWrights Center for Community Arts

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts in York, Pennsylvania serves as an educational theatre and performing arts resource since 1997, and offers opportunities to build character for life. DreamWrights provides creative educational experiences through inclusive intergenerational performance and theatre arts programming. To learn more about how to participate in, or attend one of DreamWrights' upcoming productions, visit www.dreamwrights.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram.