A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser To Return To Hershey Theatre in December

Hershey welcomes Straight No Chaser back to the stage for two back-to-back performances in December 2021. The chart-topping a cappella group is "Back In The High Life" and returning to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 3 and 8 p.m.

"To say we are excited is a huge understatement," said group member Steve Morgan. "We cannot wait for the curtain to come up and for us to see actual fans and not cardboard cutouts. We are so grateful for our fans who invited us into their homes to perform virtually over the last year, but there is no replacing the real thing. We cannot wait to feel the energy of being in the same room as our fans again."

To celebrate their return to the road, this Friday, May 14, Straight No Chaser will reveal their take on "Leave The Door Open," the smash hit by Silk Sonic.

"Back in the High Life" will give fans the first opportunity to see the group perform that song in-person plus tracks from last year's album Social Christmasing, as well as a mix of brand new arrangements and fan favorites. Straight No Chaser will release a deluxe edition of "Social Christmasing" later this fall.

