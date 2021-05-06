12-Time MAC Award Winner Natalie Douglas Makes Her Bucks County Playhouse Debut

Singer and actor, Natalie Douglas, will make her Bucks County Playhouse debut as part of recently announced Broadway Spotlight Concert Series. Entitled, "The First Time...The Music of Roberta Flack", this is the first in the series of seven intimate concerts. Performances will be held at Bucks County Playhouse on Saturday, May 15 at 8 pm and Sunday, May 16 at 2 pm.

Hailed "a true force of nature" by Clive Davis of The Times, the 12-time MAC, two-time Bistro & NYC Nightlife Award winner, Douglas and her music director, Mark Hartman, celebrate the hallmarks of Roberta Flack's career - her luminous voice, and peerless musical virtuosity, leading to chart-topping song after song, and garnering millions of sales along with well-deserved awards and accolades. Douglas performs songs associated with the legendary singer, including "Making Love," "Compared to What?," "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" and, of course, "Killing Me Softly with His Song."

"Roberta Flack sang and played with such artistry and integrity, but even more importantly, such joy! As we slowly come out of these unusual pandemic times, I can think of no better evening than to share Flack's music with the Bucks County Playhouse audience," said Douglas. "I'm awfully proud of the concert we've crafted. Perhaps it's because I've known and loved her music all of my life, but I get a thrill singing every single one of these songs."

This concert series was curated by Jim Caruso for Bucks County Playhouse. Caruso who made his Broadway debut alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony Award-winning "Liza's At The Palace!," singing, dancing and celebrating the music and arrangements of Kay Thompson and the Williams Brothers. He has won six MAC Awards and eight Broadway World Awards for his work in nightclubs, performed with the New York Pops in a tribute to Kander & Ebb, with Rosemary Clooney celebrating Bing Crosby, and sang the songs of Hope & Crosby with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall. Jim was honored to sing with Barbara Cook, Lauren Bacall and a bevy of Broadway stars at President Clinton's First State Dinner at the White House.

For eighteen years, he has hosted the weekly showbiz bash "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" at Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center and across the country. For the past year, he has been storming YouTube with "Pajama Cast Party." He also books and produces the Broadway at Birdland concert series, and performs regularly with Billy Stritch at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel. Jim's two cds, "The Swing Set" and "Caruso Live and In Person" are available online. www.Jim-Caruso.com

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website. Tickets to these live music events are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.