WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Set for February Run at Rhinebeck

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck's Teens on Stage workshop is proud to present Water for Elephants: High School Edition, running February 13 - 22, 2026. Performances are on Fridays at 8PM and Saturdays & Sundays at 3PM. Tickets are $19.

Based on the bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, Water for Elephants features a book by Rick Elice and music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co. The musical tells the story of Jacob, a young man eager to escape his past, who impulsively jumps aboard a moving train and finds himself immersed in the vibrant, volatile world of a traveling circus. As Jacob becomes caretaker to the animals under the command of ringmaster August, he is drawn to the circus's star performer, Marlena. When an elephant joins the struggling troupe, loyalties are tested, relationships intensify, and the fate of the circus hangs in the balance.

Directed by Lynne Czajka with choreography by Cedric James, Water for Elephants incorporates theatrical puppetry and circus-inspired spectacle, including acrobatics and aerial silks, to bring the fantastical nature of circus life to the stage.

Czajka, a longtime leader of the Teens on Stage workshop, has directed and musically directed numerous productions for the program such as bare, Alice by Heart, The Lightning Thief, Into the Woods, Grease, and Footloose. Under her direction, young performers are consistently challenged to rise beyond expectations, bringing discipline, nuance, and commitment to every moment onstage. This production continues that tradition, and showcases a cast of dedicated young performers who deliver exemplary work.

Water for Elephants: High School Edition is recommended for ages 9 and up.

Content Warning: This production explores themes including domestic violence, sexual infidelity, animal cruelty, and references to murder.

Sensory Warning: Gunshot sound effects are used.

Water for Elephants: High School Edition is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.