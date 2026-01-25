 tracker
Photos: Elaine Hendrix in Rehearsal for HELLO, DOLLY in Rochester

The production runs January 29 through February 15.

By: Jan. 25, 2026

Check out photos of Elaine Hendrix in rehearsal for Hello, Dolly.

Hendrix, from this season's Dancing with the Stars, Disney’s The Parent Trap, SNL’s Superstar, & the cult classic Romy & Michele's High School Reunion, stars as Dolly Levi in OFC's Broadway in Brighton production of Hello, Dolly in Rochester.

The production runs January 29 through February 15, 2026.

Starring alongside her is Myk Watford as Horace Vandergelder​ (from Apple TV's For All Mankind and MGM's Respect) and Tyler Hardwick as Cornelius Hackl (from Broadway's Motown The Musical and Once On This Island).

Check out rehearsal photos here!

Elaine Hendrix and Myk Watford

Tyler Hardwick and Max Ruscio

The Company

The Company

Elaine Hendrix and the Company

The Company

Tyler Hardwick and Max Ruscio

Elaine Hendrix and the Company

Elaine Hendrix and the Company

Elaine Hendrix, Myk Watford, Tyler Hardwick and the Company

Elaine Hendrix and the Company

Elaine Hendrix and the Company

The Company

Elaine Hendrix and the Company

Elaine Hendrix and Myk Watford

Elaine Hendrix and the Company




