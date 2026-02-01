Theatre444's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces Cast

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre444 announced the full cast for its Regional Premiere of Dear Evan Hansen.

The cast includes Alex Ramos (Evan Hansen), Kaylee Barbosa Kemler (Zoe Murphy), Jennifer Walczak (Heidi), Damon Fletcher (Connor Murphy), Patrick Fegley and Shannon DeRose (Connor's Parents), Lincoln Champlin (Jared), and Natalie Mix (Alanna).

Thew cast is led by NYS Award Winning Artistic Director Pam Rapoza and Vocal Director Meredith Beckley. Garrett Coons and Brooke Corsner will design the technical aspects of this production and Costumes are designed by Rachel Pugh. Wendy Varricchio Fletcher will lead the team as Stage Manager.

The production runs at The Cobblestone Arts Center and Performances April 2-12.