THE GROWN-UPS Comes to the Blackfriars Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Blackfriars Theatre will present The Grown-Ups, running January 29th – February 8th. Audiences wishing to escape the bluster of winter can enjoy a crackling campfire at Blackfriars Theatre, which welcomes 2026 with The Grown-Ups.

This thrilling coming-of-age piece by Skylar Fox and Simon Henriques follows four summer camp counselors—and one assistant camp director—as they manage the mounting expectations heaped on them as young adults. When the kids are all finally asleep, they can gather deep in the forest of Indigo Woods and share a campfire while roasting s'mores, sharing a beer … and figuring out how to keep the truth about the outside world from the young campers. But how do you mold the leaders of tomorrow when tomorrow is looking bleaker by the day? “Part satire, part scary story,” (The New York Times), The Grown-Ups explores the traditions that change us, what it takes for us to change them, and how to change yourself when you're hopelessly, tragically not prepared for this.

The leadership of Blackfriars Theatre has had this script on its shortlist since it was originally developed in an outdoor production as a response to Covid restrictions, but this felt like the right time to serve it up to patrons craving topical content. "I think this show is going to take Rochester audiences completely by surprise, and it couldn't be more timely,” says executive director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman. “The Grown-ups captures how overwhelming it feels to be tasked with changing the world that shaped who you are, and why it's worth doing it anyway. It's a conversation that feels absolutely critical in this moment in time, and we're proud and eager to explore it through this new and surprising piece."

As a show that demands five strong young performers, Blackfriars was also enticed by the opportunity to offer such great material for up-and-coming performers to latch onto. “We were excited to see the community really respond to this script with such an amazing turnout at auditions,” says artistic director, Brynn Tyszka. “That passion has only grown through rehearsal, and it's thrilling at a time when the future seems uncertain to see that, as the saying goes, ‘The kids are going to be alright.'”

Blackfriars Theatre provides an intimate theatre-going experience, with 126 seats in a wraparound configuration—audiences are never more than thirty feet from an actor on stage. Because of the limited seating, it is always recommended that patrons purchase their tickets early to ensure availability. Audiences can see The Grown-Ups at Blackfriars Theatre from January 29th through February 8th.

The Grown-Ups cast includes Michaela Buckley (Becca), Laura Farrell (Maeve), Jacob French (Lukas), Catherine Gregory (Cassie), and Kiefer Schenk (Aidan). The Grown-Ups is directed by Kerry Young.