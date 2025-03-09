Theatre444 Announces Auditions for New Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre444 has announced auditions for a new contemporary musical; In Pieces, written and composed by Fred Ebb Award Finalist and Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist, Joey Contreras. Featuring a pop-driven score, the musical will invite you to explore the intricate tapestry of love, loss, and self-discovery through the eyes of eight vibrant characters, across three chapters of life, in the heart of New York City.

Before they can take the next step, they must retrace the journey, the stories, and the relationships that got them there. While our romantic lives may be fragmented and complex, each piece contributes to our understanding of love and ourselves. Each character's story offers a glimpse into the universal experience of navigating love's complexities, reminding us that while our love lives may be in pieces, they are also full of potential for new beginnings. This emotional ride proves that every ending is simply a new beginning waiting to unfold.

Auditions will run April 2nd or 3rd and the show will be performed May 29th -June 1st. Register for an audition spot here.

