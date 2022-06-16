Theatre Three Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Theatre Three, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents the Long Island premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan MacMillan, with Jonny Donahoe.

You're seven years old. Your mother is in the hospital. Your father said She's "done something stupid." So, you begin a list of everything that is truly wonderful about the world-everything worth living for.

1. Ice cream.

2. Water fights.

3. Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV.

4. The color yellow.

5. Things with stripes.

You leave it on her pillow. You know she's read it because she corrected your spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own.

With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. Presented with unflinching honesty, the play perfectly balances the struggles of life while celebrating all that is "truly brilliant" in living each day.

Theatre Three's production features Jeffrey Sanzel, under the direction of Linda May.

Running Time: 65 minutes.

Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center.

Performances:

Sunday, July 10 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 3 p.m. Sunday, August 7 3 p.m. Sunday, August 14 3 p.m.

Sunday, August 21 3 p.m. Sunday, August 28 3 p.m.