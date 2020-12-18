The Rhino Presents John Fisher Essential Services Project Performance

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation, Callisthenes For Christmas. Conceived and performed by John Fisher, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 8pm. One live performance only.

Callisthenes For Christmas tells the story of a young man who draws inspiration from an Ancient Greek to deal with his family at Christmas time.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.