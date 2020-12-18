Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Rhino Presents John Fisher Essential Services Project Performance

Conceived and performed by John Fisher, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 8pm.

Dec. 18, 2020  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation, Callisthenes For Christmas. Conceived and performed by John Fisher, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 8pm. One live performance only.

Callisthenes For Christmas tells the story of a young man who draws inspiration from an Ancient Greek to deal with his family at Christmas time.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.


