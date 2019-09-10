The Rev Theatre Company Announces 2020 Season

The Rev Theatre Company (formerly Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival / MGR Playhouse) announces the lineup for its 2020 Season.

But before 2019 is done, the company will host Late Night Catechism: Sister's Christmas Catechism. It's "CSI: Bethlehem" in this hilarious holiday mystery extravaganza. Four shows only, December 13 - 15 at the company's downtown venue, The West End Theater.

The 2020 Mainstage Season comes out swinging June 10 - July 1 with Ahrens and Flaherty's musical adaptation of the iconic film, Rocky. The classic underdog tale of boxer Rocky Balboa, who takes on the challenge of his life, arrives in Auburn next summer for the first U.S. production since Broadway.

Witness Uganda, by Griffin Matthews and Matt Gould, is the transcendent and inspirational true story about changing the world one kid at a time. Uganda will make its regional premiere in next year's second slot. The docu-musical is based on the life story of Griffin Matthews and follows his experiences as he travels to Uganda in search of his identity. Griffin finds himself on a journey that opens his heart and changes his life forever. This captivating and inspirational musical runs July 8 - 29.

Opening August 5, Rodgers and Hammerstein's State Fair will leap onto the Playhouse stage. Set against the colorful backdrop of an American heartland tradition, the Frake family leaves behind the routine of the farm for three days of adventure at the annual Iowa State Fair. Chock full of familiar RnH songs, show stopping choreography and plenty of light-hearted comedy, the classic musical nods to carefree summer days and a simpler time. Plays through August 26.

After this year's triumphant appearance, and as a special engagement next year, Dixie Longate returns to the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse stage from August 28 - September 3 with Dixie's Tupperware Party. Dixie is the fast-talking, foul-mouthed, gum chewing, Alabama redhead whose laugh-a-minute, one woman show is not your grandma's Tupperware party! Adults only!

Concluding the 2020 mainstage Season, Buddy is back September 16 - October 7. Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story tells of his meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when 'That'll Be the Day' hit the airwaves, until his tragic death less than two years later on "The day the music died." Featuring over 20 of Buddy Holly's greatest hits and seen by 22 million people around the world, Buddy will have you on your feet and send you out of the theater on an unstoppable high.

The ninth season of the company's new works series, The PiTCH, runs from July 15 - August 14, 2020 at the Carriage House Theater. The PiTCH will once again invite audience members each week to witness and give feedback to new musicals in development. The first production of 2020 will be the 70th new musical to be developed at The PiTCH.

Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock states, "We're so proud to be producing this dynamic season. It's important to us as a company to create and deliver a wide range of distinct theatrical experiences for our patrons. With each of our shows, we want our audiences to be surprised by our imagination, our artistry and our commitment to crafting transportive experiences in each of our venues."

2020 Subscriptions are now on sale! Discounted pricing is available until October 13, 2019, when the campaign ends. Subscriptions can be purchased over the phone (1-800-457-8897), in person at our Box Office, or by mailing in a completed subscription form. Flex Pass and Gift Certificate sales begin in late November and single ticket purchases can be made starting February 2020.





