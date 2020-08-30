Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOSCA at TechCity Postponed to August 30 Due to Weather

Article Pixel

The performance is part of Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice.

Aug. 30, 2020  
TOSCA at TechCity Postponed to August 30 Due to Weather

The drive-in performance of Tosca at TechCity has been postponed to tonight, Sunday, August 30.

The performance is part of Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice. It was originally set to be presented on August 29, but was postponed due to the weather.

Ticket-holders can drive into the site as early as 5:00pm - pre-order with the festival's food partner: The Green Palate and eat in their appropriately distanced parking slot. When the performance begins at 8:30, audience members will hear it through open windows or via their car's FM radio-or both-as they watch the live action both onstage and simulcast on four 20-feet-x-50-feet Jumbotron screens.

The cast is led by soprano Elizabeth Blancke-Biggs in the title role, tenor Jonathan Tetelman as her lover, Mario Cavaradossi, and bass-baritone Kyle Albertson as the villainous Baron Scarpia.

Learn more at https://www.phoeniciavoicefest.org/.


Related Articles View More Central New York Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Zurcher Theater Spektakel Presents Digital Program HOW TO BE TOGETHER?
  • Watch Rachel Bay Jones In Concert Tonight With Seth Rudetsky
  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series