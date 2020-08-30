TOSCA at TechCity Postponed to August 30 Due to Weather

The performance is part of Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice.

The drive-in performance of Tosca at TechCity has been postponed to tonight, Sunday, August 30.

The performance is part of Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice. It was originally set to be presented on August 29, but was postponed due to the weather.

Ticket-holders can drive into the site as early as 5:00pm - pre-order with the festival's food partner: The Green Palate and eat in their appropriately distanced parking slot. When the performance begins at 8:30, audience members will hear it through open windows or via their car's FM radio-or both-as they watch the live action both onstage and simulcast on four 20-feet-x-50-feet Jumbotron screens.

The cast is led by soprano Elizabeth Blancke-Biggs in the title role, tenor Jonathan Tetelman as her lover, Mario Cavaradossi, and bass-baritone Kyle Albertson as the villainous Baron Scarpia.

Learn more at https://www.phoeniciavoicefest.org/.

