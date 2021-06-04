Syracuse Stage Hosts In-Person Gala Next Week

Syracuse Stage brings patrons and supporters back together for the first time since March 2020 at its Annual Gala on June 10 at Springside Farm in Pompey, New York.

The outdoor in-person event features live music from jazz group Andrew Carroll Trio, food trucks, open bar, lawn games, premium gift bags and more. A virtual option is also available and includes a specially curated dinner and dessert delivered to a supporter's home, access to a virtual Gala video program and gift bag.

Also part of Gala is a silent auction that is open to the public and Gala attendees. The silent auction will open prior to the gala and includes a wide variety of unique items and priceless experiences. Items and descriptions will be available for viewing online and bidding conducted remotely via smartphone and computer desktop.

"We are thrilled to come together after a long and immeasurably challenging 14 months," said Jill Anderson, Syracuse Stage managing director. "Although we have been apart, the last year has seen Stage in some ways more active and engaged than ever. One of only a handful of companies in the nation to continue to produce new full productions throughout the 2020-2021 season, Stage has made good on its pledge to be a vital partner to Central New York, offering six plays for home viewing, as well as a variety of new programs for the community. We are so grateful for the steadfast support of our patrons throughout the pandemic and hope that we will be together at the theater this fall."

The silent auction is open now to the public for bidding. The auction features a wide variety of unique items and priceless experiences including travel opportunities to exotic locales with round-trip airfare and deluxe accommodations, valid for 3 years with no blackout dates; one-of-a-kind artwork; restaurant packages; and much more.

Auction registration is available at SSG2021.givesmart.com or by texting SSG2021 to 76278. Bidding closes Thursday, June 10 at 11:59 p.m.

In-person and virtual tickets are available for purchase at SyracuseStage.org. For tables or sponsorships, please contact Stefania Ianno at 315.443.2709 or snianno@syr.edu.