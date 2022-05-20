Syracuse Stage Celebrating A Season Of Live Theatre At Annual Gala

Syracuse Stage brings patrons and supporters together again at its Annual Gala on June 23 at Springside Farm in Pompey, New York. The outdoor event features local food trucks, a craft beer tasting, live music, open bar, lawn games, a Syracuse Stage gift and more. All proceeds from the gala support artistic, community engagement and educational programming at Syracuse Stage.

Also, part of Gala is a silent auction that is open to the public and Gala attendees. The digital silent auction will open prior to the event and includes a wide variety of unique items and priceless experiences. A full list of items and descriptions will be available for viewing and bidding online.

"Syracuse Stage has so much to celebrate this season," said Jill A. Anderson, Syracuse Stage managing director. "We welcomed new Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo, introduced Kyle Bass in his new role as our first Resident Playwright and debuted a world premiere musical with another world premiere still to come in June. Perhaps most importantly, we celebrate the return of truly live theatre-having welcomed in-person audiences back after 18 months. We are so grateful for the steadfast support of our patrons throughout the pandemic and look toward the future of theatre at Syracuse Stage with great optimism."

The silent auction opens to the public for bidding on Monday, June 13. Auction registration is available at SSG2022.givesmart.com or by texting SSG2022 to 76278. Items available for bidding include travel opportunities to exotic locales with round-trip airfare and deluxe accommodations, valid for three years with no blackout dates; specialty gift baskets; restaurant packages; and much more. Bidding closes Thursday, June 23 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets, including an Under 40 rate, are available for purchase at SyracuseStage.org. For table sponsorships, please contact Stefania Ianno at 315.443.2709 or snianno@syr.edu.