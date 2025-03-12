SPELLING BEE to be Presented at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be presented by Up In One Productions

at The Center for Performing Arts from March 14 – March 30, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Through comedy and music, The 25th Putnam County Spelling Bee tells the story of an eclectic group of six mid-pubescent finalists who compete for a spot in the Nationals. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! A riotous ride, complete with select audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful, hive of comedic genius.

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, the show features a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a fresh and vibrant score by William Finn. This bee is a heart-warming and unforgettable experience.

The Up In One Production is produced by Diana di Grandi, directed and choreographed by Caleb Sheedy with musical direction by Russell McCook.. Recommended for ages 12 and up due to mature language, mild sexual references, and irreverent depictions of religious figures.

