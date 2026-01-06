Applications Open for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's Summer Residencies

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musical theatre writers can apply now for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat’s 2026 Summer Residencies, which will support nine musical theatre writing teams with weeklong retreats in the Hudson Valley from June 14 to August 16, 2026.

Founded in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat (RWR) addresses a critical need faced by musical theatre writers: dedicated, uninterrupted time and resources to create new work together. Nine writing teams will be selected to receive a weeklong residency in a private home, with all expenses covered including travel, meals, stipends, and writing supplies such as pianos and recording equipment. Each team will also receive a $1,000 Kathy Evans Writers’ Choice Grant, named in honor of RWR’s Founder, and mentorship from a member of RWR’s Sounding Board, which includes artists such as John Weidman and industry leaders such as Mara Isaacs and Maria Manuela Goyanes.

There is no fee for submissions received by February 2 at 6:00 p.m. EST. Late applications will be accepted through February 9 at 6:00 p.m. EST with a fee of $30. Full details and the online application are available at www.rhinebeckwriters.org.