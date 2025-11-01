Review: WICKED at Proctors Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The WICKED national tour has seen nearly 25 million patrons across the country, and for good reason. For those that aren’t familiar, WICKED is the story of how Elphaba Thropp became the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda Upland became the Good Witch. It follows their friendship, and gives fans of THE WIZARD OF OZ some insight on the backstories of these popular characters. The musical contains an iconic lineup of songs by Stephen Schwartz, such as Popular, Defying Gravity, and For Good.

This production brought out all the stops, as one would expect with magic and witches. It was eye-catching and over the top in the best ways, with exquisite costumes, technically advanced dance numbers, vocally demanding songs, and perhaps one of the most grand set designs to come through the Capital Region. I was truly blown away by the visual components of this production.

Photo by Joan Marcus

The costumes by Susan Hilferty were out of this world. The luxurious fabrics, layers, ruffles, and bustles brought the characters of Oz to life. This is certainly one of the greatest highlights of the production. The set design by Eugene Lee, and projections by Elaine J. McCarthy, are elaborate and stunning. Another technical aspect to be commended is Kenneth Posner’s lighting design, which really adds to the magical moments in the show. The music was a joy to listen to live, and it had the audience toe tapping throughout the night. The orchestra is rich and balanced, but oozing with texture and dynamics.

Jessie Davidson and Zoe Jensen star as Elphaba and Glinda respectively. They both do a fine job in these roles. Davidson offers a grounded and captivating performance with several standout vocals, particularly during The Wizard and I and No Good Deed. Jensen consistently had the audience laughing out loud with her physical comedy, and she dazzled with a delightful mix of contemporary and classical vocal chops.

Photo by Joan Marcus

The leading and supporting cast are backed by a strong and talented ensemble. They make their presence known in the opening number, No One Mourns the Wicked, and remain a force to be reckoned with as the night carries on. The choreography execution was beyond phenomenal, with high points including Dancing Through Life and One Short Day. Notably, Regan Davidson, Darriel Johnakin, and Donivyn Riley displayed their talents to perfection.

Photo by Joan Marcus

There were storytelling moments that fell short in the dialogue and facial expression, but I’d like to think it was perhaps a momentary lapse of judgment in delivery. This should not be a deterrent though, the production is truly exceptional in a multitude of other ways.

If you've ever been interested in discovering the backstory of Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion, or enjoy celebrating this behemoth musical, then I encourage you to “rejoicify” with this “thrillifying” production of WICKED, now running October 29th through November 9th at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, NY. Get your tickets while they last!





