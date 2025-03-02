Review: LITTLE WOMEN at Geva Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The heart of this production is undoubtedly the incredible performances by the four actors portraying the March sisters. Their chemistry is palpable, making their sibling dynamic feel authentic, playful, and deeply moving. In an impressive display of versatility, the actors also step into multiple roles throughout the show, seamlessly transitioning between characters with remarkable believability. This choice not only showcases the immense talent of the ensemble but also underscores the fluidity and theatricality of Chrisler’s adaptation.

Alderman’s direction brings out the best in the cast, ensuring that every character—whether a primary or secondary role—feels fully realized. The rapid yet precise shifts in character, voice, and mannerism are executed flawlessly, keeping the audience engaged and emotionally invested.

Beyond the performances, the production’s technical elements shine. Costume Designer Herin Kaputkin deserves immense credit for the rapid costume changes that allow the actors to slip into multiple roles effortlessly. The quick changes, executed with precision, serve as a testament to both the behind-the-scenes craftsmanship and the actors’ adaptability. The overall design elements, from set to lighting, complement the intimate yet expansive storytelling, enhancing the show’s emotional weight without overshadowing its simplicity.

Geva Theatre’s production of Little Women is superb—a moving, beautifully crafted adaptation that honors Alcott’s legacy while offering fresh insights into Jo’s artistic journey. With standout performances, sharp direction, and impressive technical execution, this production is a must-see for both longtime fans of Little Women and newcomers alike. Tickets for Little Women at Geva Theatre are available here. Don’t miss this moving interpretation of a literary classic.

