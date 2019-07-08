Regional Premiere of KINKY BOOTS Announced At The Hangar Theatre!

The Hangar Theatre Company continues its 45th Mainstage Summer Season with the regional premiere of the fabulous, sparkly, feel-good musical, Kinky Boots, directed and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre. With music and lyrics by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Tony-winner Harvey Fierstein, this high-energy show runs from July 19 through August 3 with matinee and evening performances.

Based on the 2005 film of the same name and inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of aspiring young businessman Charlie Price, who is struggling to save his late father's shoe factory in Northern England. Stifled by the demands of running a factory, he finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous drag queen in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever thought possible, and discover that if you are able to keep your mind and heart open to new experiences, you can change the world.

The musical Kinky Boots just closed on Broadway on April 7, 2019, and the Hangar is honored to continue its Mainstage season with the regional premiere of this glamorous, wacky, and important musical about acceptance at a time when we need it most. The original Broadway production was a smash success with six Tony wins, including Best Musical and Best Score in Lauper's first outing as a Broadway songwriter, making her the first woman to win alone in that category. Her score is exhilarating, with influences ranging from classic musicals like South Pacific and West Side Story to club music and Lana Del Rey.

Director/Choreographer Gerry McIntyre joins the Hangar for the first time, after an illustrious career that includes appearing in the Broadway companies of Chicago, Once on This Island, and Anything Goes as well as the film of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. McIntyre describes Kinky Boots as "a subtle story about acceptance. If you want to change people's mind, you have to have joy throughout the journey until whoa-- you're enlightened! The story we want to tell will be fun, but what's important is the message that we're all the same."

With direction and choreography by McIntyre, the production team also includes scenic designer Steve TenEyck, costume designer Dustin Cross, lighting designer Matt Richards, sound designer John Millerd, musical director Christopher Zemliauskas, vocal and dialect coach Robin Christian-McNair, makeup consultant Noa Tia, and wig designer Bobbie Zlotnik, known in some circles as "Bobbie Pinz" for his work with previous contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race.

The Hangar is thrilled to continue its 45th season with this fabulous and heartfelt show about empowering a community, and would like to thank its premier sponsor of Kinky Boots: Travis Hyde Properties; Associate Sponsor: M&T Bank; Media Sponsor: Ithaca Times; Partners in Flight: CFCU Community Credit Union and Cayuga Radio Group, and Partner in the Arts: Ithaca College.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You