Proctors Collaborative Welcomes Marisa Flynn as Vice President of Programming, Marketing, and Communications

Proctors Collaborative has announced the appointment of Marisa Flynn as its new Vice President of Programming, Marketing, and Communications. Flynn brings nearly two decades of experience in entertainment, brand leadership, and business development to one of the Capital Region's leading arts organizations.

Flynn joins Proctors Collaborative following her role as Vice President of Business Development at the Oak View Group, where she led efforts to grow partnerships and uncover new revenue driving and guest experiential opportunities across arenas, performing arts centers, colleges, and cultural attractions. Her deep roots in the live entertainment industry include her time as a producer and as the Director of Booking at Mills Entertainment, where she worked closely with artists, agencies, and venues to bring innovative live experiences to audiences across the country. Flynn also served as the Brand Director for “The World's Most Famous Delicatessen, Carnegie Deli” where she spearheaded the development and successful launch of its food service and retail product lines.

As Vice President, Flynn will oversee the organization's programming strategy following Jean Leonard, who served in that capacity before becoming President of Proctors Collaborative. Flynn will lead efforts to strengthen the Collaborative's presence across its venues — Proctors in Schenectady, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, and Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs — and expand its commitment to bringing world-class performances, community engagement, and arts education to the Capital Region.

“Marisa's combination of creative vision and leadership experience makes her a tremendous addition to our team,” said Leonard. “Her national perspective and deep connection to the Capital Region will help us build on our mission to create inspiring, accessible, and transformative arts experiences.”

“Proctors has been an important part of my professional journey and personal life, so stepping into this role is truly an honor. I look forward to being a part of this incredible team to grow audiences, elevate our programming, and continue Proctors Collaborative's legacy as a cultural cornerstone,” said Flynn.

Flynn holds a B.A. from Penn State University and is widely recognized as a leader in the live entertainment industry, having served as a panelist, moderator, and mentor through the International Association of Venue Managers, Florida Venue Managers Association, and VenuesNow Conference. She most recently served as Vice Chair of IAVM's Allied Committee, received her Certified Venue Professional certification through IAVM and has been honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary International for her community service here in the Capital Region.

